- Aumento dos turistas adultos durante a época festiva: diminuição dos ganhos financeiros

Os dados são impressionantes: De acordo com uma recente pesquisa da Associação de Turismo de Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, aproximadamente 42% dos prestadores de alojamento expressam insatisfação ou extrema insatisfação com o desempenho desta temporada em comparação com o ano anterior. Por outro lado, apenas 37% expressam satisfação ou extrema satisfação. A pesquisa incluiu 300 prestadores de alojamento, estabelecimentos de alimentação, atividades de lazer, centros de informações turísticas e administração de spas.

Dois terços dos negócios apontam para uma redução dos lucros como a principal causa da sua insatisfação. Quase todas as empresas (90%) atribuem a queda da procura a um aumento da consciência de custos dos turistas. Em essência, os turistas estão a gastar menos nas suas férias. A concorrência com destinos de férias estrangeiros foi mencionada como uma razão por 55% dos respondentes.

A Mecklenburg-Vorpommern supera a tendência nacional

Despite these concerning assessments, there is a rise in tourist arrivals and overnight stays. According to figures from the Statistical Office, there were 3.4 million tourist arrivals, a 4.0% increase compared to the previous year, and a 2.4% increase in overnight stays to 13.1 million. This puts Mecklenburg-Vorpommern slightly above the national growth rate of 2.2%.

A região com o maior aumento de pernoitas é a West Mecklenburg com 4.7%. O turismo urbano também está a prosperar, com um aumento de 21.9% das pernoitas em Schwerin.

A satisfação dos hóspedes também aumentou: 72% das empresas avaliam-na como alta a muito alta, um aumento de 6% em relação ao ano anterior.

As reservas estão cada vez mais sendo feitas em cima da hora

"The past year was the second-best travel year in the history of our federal state. This trend continues in the first half of 2024," says Economics and Tourism Minister Reinhard Meyer. However, the general economic situation is leading to bookings being made increasingly at the last minute, which poses challenges for the tourism industry.

"Moreover, there is a price-performance ratio that is increasingly being viewed critically." Therefore, tourism in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern needs new impetus - through investments in infrastructure and new offers with enhanced quality in service and product, says Meyer.

43% of temporary positions are vacant

42% of tourist businesses are impacted by labor shortages this season, a 2% increase from last year. The percentage of vacant positions has risen: statistically, only seven out of ten full-time positions can be filled, compared to eight out of ten in the previous year.

Tourist businesses are particularly short of temporary staff: 43% of positions are vacant, compared to 31% in 2023. Smallest companies with fewer than ten employees are particularly struggling. Minister Meyer describes labor shortages as the biggest challenge for the industry.

Due to the increased VAT, 75% of businesses have hiked their prices, 30% have adjusted the number and quality of dishes, 6% have shortened their operating hours, and 4% have let go of employees.

The individual perception is becoming increasingly blurred in more and more companies, says Tobias Woitendorf, Tourism Commissioner of the state and Managing Director of the Tourism Association. It is becoming increasingly important to consistently focus on quality, sustainability, and internationalization. These are the growth drivers of the coming years.

According to Birgit Hesse, president of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Tourism Association, autumn still presents opportunities to draw many people to vacation in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, especially around Germany's Unity Day, which will be celebrated in Schwerin this year.

The dissatisfaction among lodging providers and other businesses in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern partly stems from reduced income due to tourists spending less.

