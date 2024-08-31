- Passageiro entra em alvoroço dentro do autocarro, ferindo seis pessoas <Parece que o motorista do autocarro efetivamente protegeu vários viajantes>

Após um ataque surpresa com faca em um ônibus em Siegen, na Renânia do Norte-Vestfália, investigadores estão mergulhando nos detalhes e no contexto do incidente. O ônibus deveria transportar cerca de 40 passageiros para um festival da cidade às sextas-feiras, mas subitamente uma mulher sacou uma faca e começou a atacar pessoas. Pelo menos seis pessoas ficaram feridas - três gravemente. Pouco depois do incidente, uma suspeita de 32 anos foi detida. De acordo com o "Siegener Zeitung", a mulher é conhecida das autoridades, cidadã alemã e tem sido notada principalmente por crimes relacionados a drogas.

O jornal acrescenta que o motorista do ônibus salvou muitos passageiros ao parar rapidamente o veículo e abrir as portas. Os passageiros, incluindo um grupo de adolescentes, conseguiram escapar do ônibus e correr para a floresta próxima. Motoristas pararam imediatamente e ofereceram sua ajuda.

Festival da Cidade em Siegen Continuará

"Isso é além da crença para todos nós", disse o prefeito de Siegen, Steffen Mues. Apesar do ataque com faca, o festival da cidade continuará no sábado às 11 horas com um serviço ecumênico na praça do castelo. Os organizadores estão tomando sua decisão com base na "avaliação da polícia da situação", de acordo com a cidade.

De acordo com a polícia, não há perigo imediato no momento. "Estamos reunindo provas no local do crime e interrogando testemunhas", disse um porta-voz durante a noite. Os motivos e a sequência exata dos eventos ainda estão incertos. De acordo com informações da DPA, há sinais de doença mental no suspeito. Initially, there were no indications of a political or religious motive, police said.

Of the six injured, two were discharged from the hospital overnight. A woman also left on her own, a police spokesperson told the German Press Agency. The spokesperson did not want to disclose the exact condition of the injured. They are said to be between 16 and 30 years old and all hail from the Siegen-Wittgenstein district.

In a hall overnight, 36 passengers were reportedly being taken care of. Both emergency chaplains, firefighters, and police were present. Those who were on the bus during the attack are being questioned, it was said. Relatives were also present in the hall. According to police, there were over 40 adults on the bus, as well as two or three children who were picked up by their mother.

Recordação do Incidente de Solingen

Mayor Mues, after the incident in Siegen, spoke with eyewitnesses on site and thanked the first responders, emergency services, and emergency chaplains. Federal MP for Siegen-Wittgenstein, Laura Kraft, also wished the injured a "speedy recovery and all the strength to the relatives and affected people in these hours" on the X platform. This incident casts a "shadow over the celebrations" in Siegen.

The incident brings back memories of the attack in Solingen a week ago. On that Friday evening, a man attacked bystanders at a 650th anniversary celebration of the city's founding. He then escaped in the commotion and initial panic. Two men aged 67 and 56, as well as a 56-year-old woman, died. Eight people were injured, four severely. The suspected perpetrator is in custody.

The city festival in Siegen, despite the unfortunate incident, will still take place as planned on Saturday at 11 am, with the ecumenical service held on the castle square. The mayor and organizers are making this decision based on the police's assessment of the situation.

Following the knife attack at the city festival, the city festival in Siegen will continue with an added sense of vigilance and security measures in place, ensuring the safety of all attendees.

Leia também: