O Haitian Times está atualmente sob fogo por disseminar falsas acusações contra Springfield, agora enfrentando acusações a si mesmos.

Olhei pela janela e vi viaturas da polícia estacionadas na minha casa, disse Neel durante uma entrevista com a CNN na terça-feira.

Ao abrir a porta, Neel explicou que os oficiais explicaram que algum indivíduo havia enviado um e-mail para uma organização, alegando terem matado o cônjuge por exibir racismo contra haitianos no endereço de Neel.

Essa ligação falsa, também conhecida como "swatting", causou alvoroço e deixou Neel inquieta e preocupada, não apenas pela sua própria segurança, mas também pela equipe do The Haitian Times, onde ela serve como editora executiva. O último incidente em uma série de ameaças e ataques enfrentados por Neel e seus colegas, decorrentes da amplificação de teorias conspiratórias desmentidas por Donald Trump e Vance sobre imigrantes haitianos em Ohio.

Fundado em 1999, The Haitian Times é uma publicação online que vem relatando sobre o Haiti e a diáspora haitiana em todo o mundo. Com uma equipe de cerca de 20 funcionários e freelancers, cobriu a migração de haitianos pelos EUA além dos tradicionais centros em Nova York, sul da Flórida e Massachusetts.

Springfield, Ohio, era familiar ao The Haitian Times antes do surgimento das teorias conspiratórias. A cidade havia testemunhado uma queda na população até que novas fábricas começaram a abrir, resultando em oportunidades de emprego. No entanto, os moradores se esquivaram das posições disponíveis, tornando Springfield um destino atraente para imigrantes haitianos legais em busca de trabalho e um lugar para criar suas famílias.

Enquanto os novos chegados foram em grande parte bem-vindos pela comunidade, alguns moradores mais velhos expressaram preocupações sobre recursos limitados e segurança - questões que o The Haitian Times cobriu para sua audiência. No entanto, as coisas tomaram um rumo mais sinistro quando um pequeno grupo de supremacistas brancos encapuzados, trabalhando com uma organização neonazista, realizou uma "Marcha Anti-Imigração Haitiana" no centro de Springfield.

A controvérsia aumentou ainda mais com JD Vance espalhando uma falsa afirmação viral de que imigrantes haitianos na área estavam consumindo animais de estimação, e Donald Trump mencionando a teoria conspiratória durante um debate. O The Haitian Times respondeu com força, rotulando as afirmações como racistas e infundadas.

Neel disse que o assédio contra haitianos já era um problema antes do post de Vance e do debate. Mas, após esses eventos, a situação deteriorou-se rapidamente.

"Those who harbored prejudice against Haitians and immigrants in general felt empowered to make harassing calls, send emails, and even launch personal attacks on social media," Neel explained.

Reports of harassment against Haitian immigrants poured into the The Haitian Times team, including children and teens being bullied, as well as parents being dreadfully apprehensive to send their children to school. Schools and municipal buildings even faced a series of bomb threats, resulting in shutdowns after Trump showcased the false claims.

The day after the debate, The Haitian Times published an article identifying the Haitian immigrant families in Ohio as victims, amidst the surge of unfounded allegations. Neel herself became the target of some of the most racially charged insults she had ever encountered.

"I received an email with a subject line that was simply 'N-word', Neel admitted. "This was the first time in my life that someone had been so explicitly racist towards me directly."

Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder of The Haitian Times, stated that they would not back down in the face of intimidation.

"Of course, we are angered by these attacks, but we are determined not to let them silence us," Pierre-Pierre said defiantly. "We may have left Haiti under a dictatorship, but we will not let a few racists stop us from covering this story."

Despite the threats, The Haitian Times was planning to hold a community meeting in Springfield. However, due to increasing menaces, they were forced to move the gathering online. Springfield's city manager informed them that they could not guarantee the safety of their staff at the in-person event.

Following the attacks, Pierre-Pierre expressed his resolve.

"We may feel angry, but we will continue to cover this story," he said. "We will take necessary precautions, but no fascist will silence us."

Neel stated that she had tried reaching out to the Trump campaign for comment after the debate but had no plans to seek an interview until they issued an apology and retraction.

"Until we hear an apology and a retraction, there’s no need for us to listen to what they have to say," she said. "We already know their stance, and we must focus on our community’s fight back strategy."

In light of the escalating threats, the team at The Haitian Times are now focusing on ways to protect their staff, both online and in person. Fundraising efforts are underway to secure safety measures for their team – a concept once considered unthinkable.

"This is America," Neel said. "This is the land of liberty, justice, and happiness. I will not let hateful individuals shake our resolve in seeking a better life for our community."

