- "Não há um buraco de água tradicional": O café proíbe o uso casual de calças

Após Encontros Negativos com Usuários de Calças de Ginástica, um Proprietário de Restaurante em Pforzheim Agora Recusa Clientes Mal Vestidos e os Avisa com um Cartaz. Homens de Calças de Ginástica Desrespeitaram e Até Sujaram sua Propriedade, Explicou Lamros Petrou do Art Cafe. "Não Somos um Bar, Não um Buraco, Somos um Café", Ele Reiterou. Anteriormente, Quando Confrontava os Clientes Sobre sua Roupa, Eles Frequentemente o Questionavam, Perguntando, "Onde Diz Isso?"

Por Várias Semanas, um Cartaz Foi Colocado Perto da Porta de Entrada, Proibindo Tanto Cães quanto a Entrada de Calças de Ginástica - Marcado com um Circulo Vermelho com uma Riscada. Petrou Mantém que Não se Trata de um Código de Vestuário Esnobe, Mas de Manter uma Aparência Limpa. "As Calças de Ginástica Não São o Problema", Disse Ele - São os Indivíduos que as Usam. Ele Frequentemente Observa Pessoas Usando as Mesmas Calças por Dias. Isso É Desleixado. O "Pforzheimer Zeitung" Reportou Primeiro Isso.

Gastronômicos Têm o Direito de Recusar Serviço

Em Especial, Trata-se de Calças de Ginástica Cinza. "Aqueles Tipos de Calças e Aqueles Usuários de Calças de Ginástica, Eles Vão Bagunçar Meu Lugar Se Eu Deixá-los Entrar", Disse Petrou. Ele Pode Se Permitir Recusar Seus Clientes. Os Cartazes Já Estão Fazendo Diferença, Principalmente Fazendo as Jovens Mulheres se Sentirem Mais à Vontade. Ele Não Tem Problema com Calças Largas e Confortáveis ou Até Calças de Ginástica Modernas e Estilosas. Calças de Ginástica Podem Ser Apropriadas Hoje.

Such Rules Are Legal, According to a Spokesperson from the Dehoga Restaurant Association of Baden-Württemberg. "Within Their House Rights, Gastronomers Can Establish a Dress Code for Their Establishment, That's No Problem," Daniel Ohl Told the German Press Agency. The Key Is to Adhere to the Rules of the General Equal Treatment Act - So, for Example, No One Is Discriminated Against Because of Their Ethnic Origin.

Origin or Religion Did Not Factor into Petrou's Decision. His Clientele Spans from 18-Year-Olds to 80-Year-Olds, Students, Workers, Regulars, and Occasional Visitors. "I Have a Little Bit of Everything," He Said (Colloquial for 'I Have a Little Bit of Everything'). "But I Don't Have Any Scum." The Important Thing Is That "People Behave Decently."

His Verdict After the First Weeks: "Everyone Feels Comfortable, That's How It Should Stay." He Even Plans to Display a Larger Version of the Sign.

Aparência Limpa vs. Roupa Desleixada

The People of Pforzheim Generally Agree. Many Passersby Expressed Understanding in a Survey. Johannes Engeln Called it a Successful Experiment. Most Supporters Cite "Decorum" and that Jeans Look More Clean. A Messy Jogging Pants Look Is All Right for Home. Only One Man Labeled Petrou's Ban "Distasteful." Everyone Has the Right to Live as They Choose.

One Must View Clothing Rules in a Broader Context, Ohl from Dehoga Said: "A Gastronomic Experience Also Involves a Certain Atmosphere. And the Guests Help Determine the Atmosphere to a Great Extent." Even Swimwear Is Sometimes Forbidden.

Petrou Isn't the First Innkeeper to Ban Jogging Pants. Colleagues Have Taken Such Actions in Stuttgart and Mülheim an der Ruhr in North Rhine-Westphalia in Recent Years.

