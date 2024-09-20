Ir para o conteúdo
 Anne Legman
O replay de vídeo escreveu a sua própria narrativa de realizações, especialmente no hóquei no gelo. No futebol e em alguns esportes olímpicos como esgrima e luta livre, ele acende controvérsias e para a jogada com frequência. No entanto, no hóquei no gelo, é uma vitória que começou na Alemanha há cerca de 25 anos. Isso também se deve à sua aplicação única. Ele serve como auxílio ao árbitro, não uma autoridade externa, sem a necessidade de um quarto árbitro ou instruções desnecessárias.

A Deutsche Eishockey Liga administrou essa assistência tecnológica durante a temporada 1999/2000, começando pelos playoffs. "No início, era muito básico", lembra Jörg von Ameln, diretor de operações da liga, "apenas dois gravadores VHS e um monitor com o cronometrista". Os antigos juízes de gol, que sinalizavam os gols por meio de suas luzes verdes, foram substituídos por esse novo sistema.

"Fomos pioneiros na Alemanha", diz Von Ameln, "outras ligas demonstraram interesse depois". Initially, only one camera was used for replays, with additional footage from TV broadcasts adding clarity during Premiere's coverage. Decisions were solely focused on goals: Was the puck in the net? Was the attacking player offside? Was the puck kicked into the net? Was the goalie interfered with?

Unlike football or the NHL, there's no external video referee or VAR. "The on-ice referee must make a call first," explains Von Ameln, "the images must contradict his decision strongly, or it stands." Major errors are rare, often due to misuses of the video replay. Like in 2021's Augsburg ghost goal, when the puck slipped through an unseen hole from outside the net. Or the 2023 Straubing goal scored with the puck sliding under the goal frame.

Unlike football, where it's also about penalties and red cards, the video replay in ice hockey initially focused solely on goal decisions. However, the past three seasons have seen major penalties for serious fouls confirmed or reduced via video, thanks to HD footage and multiple perspectives from Telekom's broadcasts at every game. Since the previous season, it's also possible to verify if the puck was illegally shot over the Plexiglas. The most recent addition: All referees explain their decisions, including those following video replays, through a microphone and stadium speakers. They can also communicate more effectively with one another on the ice with the new system. "Even the NHL is considering this feature", diz Von Ameln.

Of course, there's still room for enhancement: Von Ameln suggests incorporating three cameras in the goal post, a financial constraint. There's often debate about whether coaches should be allowed to request a video replay, like in the NHL. "The demand isn't high enough yet", thinks Von Ameln. The number of video replays is already substantial, with 214 for goals and 91 for penalties last season, resulting in 28 goal decisions being overturned. "That", emphasizes Von Ameln, "we consider a success".

