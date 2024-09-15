As armas de fogo são consideradas ecológicas ou sustentáveis?

A invasão russa da Ucrânia mudou a perceção pública da indústria de armas na Alemanha, torná-la mais positivamente vista. Pode ser que em breve, investir em fabricantes de armas seja considerado sustentável na Alemanha também, já que as associações financeiras alemãs planejam permitir que produtos de investimento sustentáveis invistam em empresas de armas.

Pessoas que investem em fundos com foco em sustentabilidade podem, no futuro, financiar involuntariamente produtoras de armas devido às mudanças nas regras estabelecidas pelas associações bancárias e de fundos alemãs. A mudança na política é impulsionada por desenvolvimentos políticos e novas regulamentações, de acordo com o Comitê da Indústria Bancária Alemã (DK). Qualquer arma proibida pelo direito internacional ainda será excluída de investimentos. Os órgãos reguladores relevantes devem aprovar os planos antes que eles possam ser implementados. Abandonar o "não" à indústria de defesa, também conhecida como exclusão mínima, é "um passo importante rumo à padronização europeia dos requisitos mínimos para fundos sustentáveis", de acordo com a Associação Alemã de Fundos (BVI).

A Autoridade Europeia dos Mercados e Seguros (ESMA) agora permite que fabricantes de armas sejam classificados como sustentáveis, excluindo aqueles que produzem armas ilegais como minas antipessoais e munições em cluster. "Desde a invasão da Ucrânia, há um debate sobre a relevância social da defesa e das armas. Queremos facilitar essa discussão para gestores de fundos e investidores", disse Magdalena Kuper da BVI em uma entrevista à ntv.

No futuro, os gestores de fundos terão autonomia para decidir se devem incluir fabricantes de armas em seus fundos de sustentabilidade ou não. Aqueles a favor da indústria de defesa argumentam que ela contribui para a paz e a segurança. Os oponentes têm uma visão diferente.

"Armas não podem ser sustentáveis"

A Union Investment declarou sua intenção de evitar investimentos em armas em produtos relevantes. "As armas são necessárias, mas não podem ser consideradas sustentáveis", disse o gestor de fundos da Union Investment, Henrik Pontzen, em uma entrevista à ntv. Só algo pode ser sustentável se não entails significant negative side effects. However, these are prevalent with weapons - "they result in civilian and military casualties."

Security should not be conflated with sustainability, said Verena Menne, CEO of the Forum for Sustainable Investments, in an interview with ntv. "Just because something is necessary and therefore must be financed, does not make it sustainable." Of course, a country has the right to defend itself with weapons in case of an attack.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the investment volume of European sustainable investment funds in arms stocks has more than doubled. According to the "Financial Times", citing analysis firm Morningstar, around a third of the ESG funds in Europe and the UK have now invested €7.7 billion in this sector. In the first quarter of 2022, it was only €3.2 billion. ESG stands for environmental, social, and responsible corporate governance.

The Morningstar analysis also reveals that the number of European ESG funds holding more than 5% in aerospace and defense companies has tripled over the last two years, increasing from 22 to 66. Given the significant price gains on the stock exchange, this increase is not surprising - the "Stoxx Total Market Aerospace & Defence" index has risen by over 80% since the beginning of 2022.

Investors will likely need to be more vigilant about which companies their sustainability funds invest in. Each fund publishes its investment guidelines, as mentioned by Hermann-Josef Tenhagen, the editor-in-chief of "Finanztip" in an interview with ntv. This allows investors to check if the investments align with their personal standards.

