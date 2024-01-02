TV preview 2024 - Which shows will be on?

Whether it's jungle adventures in Australia, quiz shows with celebrity casts or big music shows: 2024 will once again provide a varied TV offering. Not only familiar shows, but also new formats and comebacks can be expected. An overview.

"I'm a star, get me out of here!"

January is jungle time - even in 2024. "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starts its 17th season on Friday, January 19, 2024. It will start straight away with a three-hour live show for the first time in prime time at 8:15 pm. Sonja Zietlow (55) and Jan Köppen (40) will also report live from the Australian jungle in primetime on the second day, but then only for two hours.

In addition to the broadcasts on the first two days, RTL will also be showing the jungle camp in prime time on both Sundays. But only briefly, as the channel switches to the National Football League (NFL) playoffs from 20:55. In addition to the four primetime editions, the live broadcast of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starts as usual at 10:15 pm each day. Among others, actor Heinz Hoenig (72) and Cora Schumacher (47), ex-wife of ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher (48), will be moving into the camp.

"Germany's next Topmodel"

As usual, "Germany's next Topmodel" is also entering a new round. But there have also been changes to the model casting show with Heidi Klum (50): For the first time, anyone aged 18 and over was allowed to apply. This means that men will also have the chance to win the title of "Germany's next Topmodel" for the first time in spring 2024. The change was announced back in July 2023 when the application round started. Filming for season 19 then began on October 1. The new episodes of "Germany's next Topmodel" will be broadcast as usual in spring 2024.

Vivien emerged as the winner of the 18th season. She was able to enjoy a cover in the German magazine "Harper's Bazaar", became the campaign face of MAC Cosmetics and took home 100,000 euros.

"Germany is looking for the superstar"

The casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" returns in 2024 with a 21st season, although the anniversary season was supposed to seal the end of the format. Dieter Bohlen (69) and Pietro Lombardi (31) are back on the jury, with pop singer Beatrice Egli (35) and rapper Loredana (28) joining them for the first time. Social media star Katja Krasavice (27) and singer Leony (26) are making way for them.

In addition to the involvement of Beatrice Egli and Loredana, there will also be a major change to the content in 2024. There is no longer an upper age limit. The Germany-wide casting tour kicked off in Cologne in mid-December. A broadcast date for the new episodes is not yet known. From season four onwards, all editions always started in January. Dieter Bohlen has already revealed that it will be "a little later" this year.

"Das Supertalent"

The 16th "Supertalent" season, which is expected to be broadcast on RTL in spring 2024, will feature a few new features this time. In the 16th season, the jury will consist of Dieter Bohlen and Bruce Darnell (66), who will have new support in the form of "Let's Dance" professional dancer Ekaterina Leonova (36) and "Let's Dance" winner Anna Ermakova (23). Jens "Knossi" Knossalla (37) and Victoria Swarovski (30) will start as the new presenter duo.

The filming location has also been changed. The theater location had to make way for the new editions, which will be filmed in the MMC studios in Cologne. The final will also be new, as it will no longer be a live show in the 16th season. The jury will decide which talents make it to the final. For the first time in the show's history, the studio audience will then decide who will become "Supertalent 2024".

"Who will steal the show?"

The quiz show "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" is very popular. The sixth season came to an end in mid-December. ProSieben announced the new season and the new challengers for Joko Winterscheidt (44) back in November. In 2024, Sarah Connor (43), Lena Meyer-Landrut (32), Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (40) and a wildcard candidate will try to steal the show from him - the start date was recently announced as February 11.

Matthias Schweighöfer (42), Hazel Brugger (30) and Florian David Fitz (49) recently attempted this. The four challengers must first compete against each other in various quiz categories to determine a finalist. In the final, they will then face Winterscheidt, who, if he loses, will cede his show to the winner in the next episode and become a challenger himself the following week.

"Eurovision Song Contest"

The German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Berlin on February 16. The whole thing can be seen live on "Ersten", via "eurovision.de" and in the ARD media library. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the public broadcaster SVT announced last July that the upcoming music competition will take place in Malmö.

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024. In the same week, on May 7 and May 9, the two semi-finals will be held beforehand. The ESC 2023 last May went badly for Germany. The band Lord of the Lost unfortunately only came last in Liverpool. Singer Loreen (40) won with her song "Tattoo".

Silbereisen shows

Fans of Florian Silbereisen's (42) shows can breathe a sigh of relief: the MDR Broadcasting Council has approved a contract extension for the presenter's "Feste" shows on the first channel for 2024. This means that five new "Feste" shows with the show host will be produced for Das Erste and the ARD Mediathek on behalf of Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk, MDR announced. Viewers will not have to wait long for the next Silbereisen highlight. The first live show "Schlagerchampions" will be broadcast from Berlin on January 13, 2024, MDR also announced.

Further TV formats for 2024

The broadcasters have also announced new seasons of well-known formats. These include the weight-loss show "The Biggest Loser - Leben leicht gemacht", which will run from January 8 in its 16th season on Sat.1 primetime, and the third edition of "Prominent getrennt" (RTL+), in which eight ex-couples compete for 100,000 euros in prize money. In the 14th season of "The Bachelor", RTL is sending two bachelors into the race (from January 17). In "The Bachelors", the two rose-cavaliers will vie for the hearts of the candidates in a direct duel. The eleventh season of "Sing meinen Song - Das Tauschkonzert" will be broadcast in spring 2024 with Joy Denalane (50), rapper Eko Fresh (40) and singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko (38), among others.

There will be new "Big Brother" content in spring 2024. The regular season of the reality show will then return. The new season will be shown on Joyn as a livestream and in summaries, and the TV experiment will run for 100 days as before.

In spring 2024, Stefan Raab's (57) TV format "Schlag den Besten" will return to television - no longer on ProSieben, but on RTL. The Dutch quiz show "The Floor" is coming to Germany next year with "The Masked Singer" presenter Matthias Opdenhövel (53). Sat.1 has secured the rights to the format. The same applies to "The Tribute", which already has three seasons in Holland. In this format, cover bands not only compete with each other, but also with their idols. RTL will be getting in the mood for the Super Bowl in February 2024 with another new show, "American Ice Football". The sporting event will be hosted by Elton (52) and produced by Stefan Raab.

In 2024, Andrea Kiewel (58) will host three more episodes of "Kiwi's Big Party Night" on Sat.1. "Stars in der Manege" will also continue next year. Four primetime shows with Jörg Pilawa (58) were recorded in December.

