Vehicle collides with pedestrians in Tel Aviv, leaving around 40 individuals wounded.

In the heart of Tel Aviv, a truck veered towards a crowded bus stop. Over 40 individuals were reportedly harmed in the incident, with six of them sustaining severe injuries, as per preliminary reports.

Media outlets hint at the possibility of a targeted attack. The unidentified driver of the truck was later subdued by military personnel, employing gunfire as a measure. Remnants of the incident, including visuals of individuals having been trapped under the vehicle, have been widely shared on social media platforms.

As reported by ntv correspondent Rachel Blufarb, the perpetrator brandished a knife upon exiting his vehicle, subsequently targeting the crowd. The military intervened, prompting the use of lethal force against the assailant. Legend has it that the suspected attacker remains in a stable condition.

The Israeli police have disclosed their intent to launch a thorough investigation into the occurrence. This unfortunate incident bears similarities to previous malicious acts carried out by terrorists, utilizing vehicles as weapons of choice, within Israel's borders.

The Israeli authorities have expressed concerns about potential links to international terrorism, given the similarities to attacks in other European cities, such as the ones perpetrated by radical groups within the European Union. The European Union, through its diplomatic channels, has offered its condolences and assistance in the investigation.

