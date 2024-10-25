Uncovered at Pompeii: Miniature dwelling adorned with intricate and sensual wall paintings

Situated in the heart of Pompeii's old town, this residence is smaller than most and lacks the conventional center open area, or atrium, commonly found in Roman architecture, as acknowledged by the Archaeological Park of Pompeii in a public announcement on Thursday.

This architectural deviation may be attributable to evolving societal trends in Rome, specifically Pompeii, around the 1st century AD, according to archaeologists.

The city of Pompeii was engulfed by Mount Vesuvius' catastrophic eruption in AD 79, burying the city and its inhabitants under mountains of ash and pumice. The resulting layer of preservation has kept Pompeii intact for millennia, making it a significant archaeological gem and a unique window into Roman daily life worldwide.

The walls are adorned with vivid frescoes that depict various mythological tales. The latest find highlights the luxury and sophistication that wealthy Romans enjoyed in their homes, such as the numerous frescoes illustrating mythological stories, while others display nature-inspired themes on a white backdrop.

One small painting, placed against a blue-painted wall, captures a satyr and a nymph engaging in sexual activities, whereas another scene depicts Hippolytus, son of the legendary Greek king Theseus, and his stepmother Phaedra, who fell in love with him and then ended her life in despair after he shunned her advances.

The judges of Paris might be represented in a damaged fresco, and Venus, the goddess of love, and Adonis, her mortal beau, are also illustrated in another restored painting.

This house may be small, but it bears elegant and sensual frescoes, reminiscent of discoveries made in Pompeii's past. A house bedecked with erotic frescoes reopened to the public in January 2023 following a 20-year hiatus, while another erotic fresco depicted in the Greek myth of "Leda and the Swan" was unearthed in 2018.

Elsewhere in the excavated site, traces of the last rituals performed prior to the eruption remain preserved at the household shrine, known as a lararium.

"We have archaeologists, restorers, archaeobotanists here to understand the details of the last sacrificial ritual before the eruption," revealed the park's director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, in a statement. "Remains of the burnt sacrificial offerings are still intact, together with the knife used for the ritual."

This excavation, according to Zuchtriegel, "is being conducted under public scrutiny," as visitors can observe the dig site from suspended walkways and witness the archaeologists at work.

The residence's walls are adorned in a unique style, showcasing the arts of mythological tales and nature, adding to its allure.

