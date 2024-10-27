Trump is relentlessly provoking New York City to the utmost extent.

Donald Trump hails from Florida, but New York City is where his roots are deeply planted. With the election drawing near, he's jumping into the game as a presidential contender in the iconic Madison Square Garden. The event is set just days before the nation Casts its final votes, right in the heart of Democratic territory.

Donald's connection to New York is complex, to say the least. Although he's a native son, he doesn't often make appearances in his hometown unless it's necessary. A recent instance includes his trial in Manhattan's criminal court over a hush money scandal, where he was found guilty on all charges. New Yorkers showed their opposition four years ago when Trump received around 24% of the votes, while his competitor Biden took home 61%.

Regardless, Trump is holding a rally in Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, just nine days before the election. By November 5th, Americans will decide if Trump secures another term in the Oval Office, or if Democrat VP candidate Kamala Harris takes his place. Why is Trump, who has slim chances of winning in the city, choosing to host his rally here?

The strategy is simple: show his strength. Even in a city that's overwhelmingly against him, Trump can boast about attracting a crowd of almost 20,000 people. Since his inauguration in 2017, Trump's popularity has been boosted by the size of his crowds, and a gig this large will further cement his belief in his widespread support. His opponent Harris has been drawing similar-sized crowds, making the competition even more intense.

New York: The Untouchable Donald Trump

Trump is sending a clear message - "I won't give up on New York, no matter what." This city, which has played host to his first real estate projects and launched his career, is still close to his heart. Even though he now calls Florida home, New York remains his city of birth.

New York's progressive policies, including being a sanctuary city, clash with Trump's strict stance on immigration. Although business mogul Elon Musk is expected to attend his rally, many New Yorkers are still opposed to him. The "New York Post", a conservative-leaning newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch, has been (at least) neutral towards Trump, while criticizing his competitors.

Trump made waves with his controversial TV show, "The Apprentice," where he judged contestants as a harsh CEO and infamously declared, "You're fired!" The show was filmed at his Trump Tower in Manhattan. His campaign kickoff took place there too, where, with a takedown of the escalator, he announced his run for the Republican presidential nomination. Now, just a 15-minute drive away, he's back at the iconic Madison Square Garden, fueling the speculation that counter-protests and physical altercations may occur outside the venue.**

Inside, however, Trump can claim to be a champion of free speech, positioning his campaign as peaceful during a time of political turmoil. But outside, New York City might prove to be a hostile environment, with the potential for violence.

