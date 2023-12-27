Skip to content
Through New Year's Eve with TV shows

Music, party atmosphere and quiz questions can be found on ARD, ZDF, RTL and Vox on New Year's Eve.

2 min read
Francine Jordi and Hans Sigl celebrate the turn of the year with many celebrity guests in "Die große Silvestershow"" on ERSTEN. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The wait until midnight can be long on the last day of the year: ARD, ZDF, RTL and Vox want to shorten the time for their audiences on New Year's Eve with big shows. At prime time from 8.15 p.m., the program "Die große Silvester Show" with Hans Sigl and Francine Jordi will be broadcast on ARD.

ZDF broadcasts the New Year's Eve celebrations from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin as "Willkommen 2024", RTL shows "Die ultimative Chart Show - Die erfolgreichsten Silvester-Party-Hits" with Oliver Geissen and on Vox celebrities puzzle it out in the show "Die Hitwisser".

Audience favorites in the ARD New Year's Eve show

The ARD New Year's Eve show features numerous audience favorites: Claudia Jung, Christina Stürmer, DJ Ötzi, Stefanie Heinzmann, OMD and Right Said Fred will be there when presenter duo Hans Sigl and Francine Jordi bring the year to a close.

"We think of people who may be alone or who are not doing so well," Hans Sigl recently told the German Press Agency. And: "The people who party and have it on the side are well entertained anyway. But there are people who are happy when there is an empathetic program."

ZDF with Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner

"Welcome 2024" is on ZDF from 8.15 pm. The channel will broadcast the show from the capital with Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner. The motto is "Celebrate at the Gate". The stars on stage will reportedly include Riverdance, Luca Hänni, Ella Endlich and Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys.

RTL is already airing daytime editions of the chart show with Oliver Geissen. The guest list includes Scooter frontman H.P. Baxxter. On Vox, the "Hitwissern" show pits celebrity guessing teams against each other and tests their musical knowledge.

