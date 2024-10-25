"Revealing the Evidence of My Persistent Struggle": Olivia Munn Exhibits Mastectomy Marks in Skims Advertisement during her Breast Cancer Battle

In the pictures taken by artist Vanessa Beecroft, Actress Olivia Munn promotes items from the lingerie and body shaping line established by Kim Kardashian, including a noteworthy bra that subtly mimics the appearance of nipples. Launched during the last week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this collaboration with the Susan G. Komen organization encourages women to get regular screenings, as mentioned in a press release. Munn has been an advocate for calculating one's possibility of developing breast cancer, which contributed to her early detection a year prior.

"This issue is deeply personal to me, and I'm honored to contribute to raising awareness and fostering conversations regarding it," Munn said in the press release. "SKIMS' focus on empowerment and community coordinates perfectly with the message of this campaign, which centers around self-confidence, comfort, and feeling your best self. That's how I felt during the shoot."

Last month, Munn shared her journey with breast cancer on social media, which involved numerous mammograms, ultrasounds, and a genetic test in 2022 and early 2023. All these checks returned negative results. However, her physician employed the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Calculator in March, revealing Munn's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer was 37.3%, over three times the average population's risk. This led to further testing, including an MRI and biopsies, finally resulting in her diagnosis of bilateral breast cancer in April 2024. She then underwent a double mastectomy, reconstruction, and other treatments.

Munn also underwent a partial hysterectomy in April of the same year, she mentioned, several months after enduring egg retrieval. She and her husband, the comedian John Mulaney, welcomed their second child through a surrogate in September.

During a podcast session with Susan G. Komen, Munn discussed her campaign with SKIMS in greater detail. "When people think of SKIMS, they think of beauty and sensuality, but when it comes to breast cancer, I'm not sure it's the first thing that comes to mind - maybe not even in the top hundred," she explained.

Revealing her initial intention to conceal her scars for the project, Munn said that a change of heart occurred between shots. "After my first photo shoot with this one black bodysuit, we were changing and touch-ups with my make-up artist were in order. I had just finished touching up one scar that's positioned in a way I haven't fully learned to appreciate yet. But then I was looking at my mastectomy scars and I thought about the first time I saw them – it was shocking to me," she recalled.

"But I realized that I looked at these scars as evidence of my fight, and I wanted to not only embrace these scars right now but also show other women who share these scars that there's no reason to feel ashamed."

Munn joins other celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Fox, Heidi Klum, Cardi B, and Lana Del Rey, who have all modeled for Kardashian's line. SKIMS has a history of supporting socially responsible causes, having previously donated to families affected by COVID-19 and Ukraine relief efforts as well. The brand also secured prominent partnerships with the WNBA and NBA, and collaborated with Team USA at the summer Olympics in Paris.

Throughout the month, SKIMS states it will donate a portion of its bra sales to Susan G. Komen, supporting breast cancer research and awareness.

