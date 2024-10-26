Odenthal is commemorating her milestone eightieth birthday.

Ulrike Folkerts, the longest-serving "Tatort" detective, finds herself in an unusual situation - sitting on the other side of the interrogation table for her anniversary. Is the case involving a powerful lawyer and a mother fighting for her rights worth the time and effort?

The Incident

A lawyer named Sandra Borgmann's husband is shot in her law firm. When Commissioner Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts) and her colleague Stern (Lisa Bitter) arrive on the scene, Sandra is hiding under a table, and the shooter has escaped through the window. Sandra is not a suspect, but rather a potential victim. She represents wealthy and ruthless clients, using any means necessary to secure their "rights" in court.

In a related case, Marie Polat (Emma Nova), a young woman who recently lost her job at a call center, is fighting for custody of her son. She's suing her former employer, and when the call center's manager goes missing, the commissioners start to suspect a connection between the two cases. However, Marie Polat isn't the only one under suspicion - Commissioner Odenthal herself comes under scrutiny for the unauthorized use of a firearm.

The Substance

This is the 80th case for Commissioner Odenthal. To make it special, screenwriter and director Martin Eigler flips the narrative in "Dein gutes Recht". He explains, "Trust in the rule of law is a precious asset. Regularly examining any weaknesses or disadvantages faced by less privileged people within the judicial system is crucial."

A Moment to Skip

The new trainee (Davina Chanel Fox) has perfected the heavy Bavarian dialect of Frau Keller. It's a bit sad that the young woman has to sound like her retired predecessor, signaling no change in the comfortable and cozy Lulu-land, even after 35 years.

The "Wow" Factor

On the surface, the terrifying 1970s high-rise where the main suspect lives is off-putting. But inside, the apartments are surprisingly bright, well-designed, and welcoming. It's a clever twist, as the protagonists are just the opposite.

The Final Verdict

Score: 7 out of 10, with an anniversary bonus. The 80th episode of "Tatort" featuring Folkerts is as cringe and one-dimensional as usual, with a focus on gender struggles and hierarchies. However, this time it's more thrilling, thanks to the two intertwined storylines, and it's not as flat as previous episodes.

In the heat of the investigation, Commissioner Odenthal is accused of manslaughter due to her use of a firearm without proper authorization, adding an unexpected twist to the ongoing case. The murder of Sandra Borgmann's husband and the disappearance of the call center's manager raise questions about motives and potential connections between murder and manslaughter.

