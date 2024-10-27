Rafael Silva is deemed guilty of exposed indecency, lasting only three seconds.

In rare occurrences at the international football stage, Rafael Silva, a player from Brazil's Cruzeiro EC, swiftly takes down his rival in just three seconds, resulting in a straight red card. The match was between Athletico Paranaense and Cruzeiro EC, with the former hailing from Curitiba and the latter from Belo Horizonte. The guest striker's rapid assault on Kaique Rocha, his opponent, occurred merely seconds into the game. The referee, Rodrigo Pereira, was forced to display the red card due to Silva's violent act.

In his return to the team after four months of injury, the 34-year-old Silva hit his adversary with immense force, leaving him sprawled on the ground. The sports director, Alexandre Mattos, later announced fines within the legal limits post-game, following the fury expressed by several frustrated fans on social media, who demanded the striker's immediate expulsion.

Before committing the foul, Silva had issued a push to another player, further stirring his rage. The referee gave Silva a brief window before finally showing a red card for the unprovoked attack. Remarkably, Silva appeared unfazed by the gravity of his offense, turning away in disbelief as if oblivious to his guilt. Unsuccessful in appealing to the referee, Silva's teammates watched as their team struggled to maintain a scoreless tie in the beginning.

As the foul mars the team's efforts, the opposition ultimately triumphs in a 3:0 victory. Goals were scored by Pablo Felipe Teixeira (25.), Julimar (46.), and Nikao (80.). The crucial victory elevates Athletico's standing to 15th, pushing them one step above Red Bull Bragantino and even level on points with the first relegation spot team, EC Juventude. Meanwhile, Cruzeiro remains in the middle of the table, occupying 8th position.

Despite the heated incident, Silva's teammate Pedro Rodrigues urged for composure, reminding everyone that the team's next game is a crucial soccer match against Flamengo. In the aftermath of Silva's controversy, the team's focus shifted towards preparing strategically for the upcoming clash on the soccer field.

