Gastric rupture! - Toni Polster in good condition after surgery

Austrian soccer legend Toni Polster (59) has suffered a gastric rupture and had to undergo surgery. Both his club SC Wiener Viktoria and his homepage have now confirmed previous media reports.

"Toni underwent immediate and successful surgery on Thursday following a gastric rupture," reads a short statement on his official website. According to the statement, the coach is "currently still in intensive care for observation". However, the former professional footballer's condition is "good to very good under the circumstances". More detailed information will follow on the website at a later date.

His club wishes him a "speedy recovery"

SC Wiener Viktoria also spoke out and wished him a "speedy recovery" on Instagram. The attached comment reads: "As we were informed by the media yesterday, our coach suffered a stomach hernia on Thursday and was successfully operated on immediately!"

They now ask for "indulgence & rest for the family" and wish "our friend only the very best". Polster's "Viktoria family" is thinking of him and sending him lots of strength. Fans will also be informed of any news here as soon as it becomes available.

During his active career, Polster also played in Germany - at 1. FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach. He is also the record goalscorer for the Austrian national soccer team with 44 goals.

