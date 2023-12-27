Turn of the year - Ban on New Year's Eve fireworks: no bangs here

Nobody bans New Year's Eve parties and fireworks as a matter of principle. And yet, at the turn of the year, there are restrictions in many cities and municipalities on where fireworks may be thrown or shot off. In some places, there is even a nationwide ban.

This is because, regardless of New Year's Eve, pyrotechnics may not be set off in the immediate vicinity of churches, hospitals, children's and old people's homes or thatched and half-timbered houses all year round. This is stipulated in Section 23 of the First Ordinance to the Explosives Act.

In addition, in larger cities in particular, there are temporary and localized bans on fireworks - including in central squares and popular party locations in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Hanover, Bremen, Nuremberg, Trier, Weimar and Göttingen. According to a nationwide survey conducted by the German Press Agency, there are several reasons why revelers have to limit themselves to cheering, hugging and toasting together at midnight:

The safety of the revelers

Where hundreds of people stand close together, fireworks can cause injury. This was the case in Hamburg, for example, where there were often threatening and dangerous situations and accidents in the crowd before a ban zone was introduced. For this reason, since 2019/2020, only the setting off of small fireworks - such as sparklers and firecrackers - has been permitted around the Inner Alster and on the Rathausmarkt from December 31, 6 p.m. to January 1, 1 a.m. Other cities have similar regulations.

Some places go one step further: if you are out and about in Regensburg's old town or in Augsburg's city center, you are not even allowed to carry pyrotechnic objects with you. According to the city of Augsburg, glass bottles and cans are also not allowed there on New Year's Eve.

Protecting historic buildings, animals and the environment

Elsewhere, the aim is to protect buildings and infrastructure from fires caused by stray firecrackers - for example in the World Heritage Old Town of Quedlinburg, at Munich's Viktualienmarkt and around the state palaces and castles throughout Bavaria. "Rockets, firecrackers and flying sparks pose a considerable threat to historic buildings," says the palace administration.

In many places, however, the regulation that pyrotechnics are taboo in the vicinity of half-timbered houses means that an extra ban zone is no longer necessary on New Year's Eve. According to city spokeswoman Heike Dobenecker in Erfurt, for example, almost the entire old town is a firework-free area.

Munich cites the protection of animals and the environment from fireworks as two of the reasons for the local ban zones. Dresden has even established 27 prohibited areas under nature conservation law. The local authorities are thus at least partially in line with the position of Deutsche Umwelthilfe. This organization is calling on the German government to "permanently end the private purchase and use of pyrotechnics on New Year's Eve".

"On 1 January, the air in many places is polluted with particulate matter levels that significantly exceed the limits recommended by the World Health Organization," says a letter from Environmental Aid to Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). And that's not all: "For pets, wild animals and so-called farm animals, firecrackers cause stress, panic and often fear of death."

Demand: More safety for emergency services

The discussion about more bans on firecrackers on New Year's Eve in large cities also concerns the protection of emergency services. In recent years, there have been repeated deliberate shootings of police officers, fire departments and rescue teams. And little chance of catching the rioters.

"When people are drunk and shoot firecrackers under the protection of an anonymous crowd, it becomes confusing and dangerous for the emergency services," explains Michael Mertens, NRW state chairman of the GdP police union. "In a situation like this, there's smoke everywhere and it's dark - the police have no chance of taking targeted action against individual offenders."

Opposing voices: No reason for a ban in many cities

However, smaller towns in particular are not familiar with such situations. The 8,000-inhabitant municipality of Gerbstedt in Saxony-Anhalt, for example, says that as a unified municipality, it has had no reason to ban fireworks since it was founded. Braunsbedra, with a population of around 11,000, says that people should decide for themselves.

The past few years have shown that the situation has always been controllable by the fire and rescue services, says Stefanie Braune from Jena city council. There are also currently no hard and fast reasons for any bans for environmental, nature conservation or pollution control reasons.

The town of Wittstock in Brandenburg takes a different approach to firework ban zones: there has been a large public fireworks display here since 2005, with several thousand spectators in attendance. According to town spokesperson Jean Dibbert, this should also help people to set off fewer firecrackers and rockets in private.

