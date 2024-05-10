Skip to content
Accused individual claimed life of elderly pensioner at medical facility

Caregiver discovers lifeless female patient.

To clarify the cause of death, the Oldenburg public prosecutor's office ordered an autopsy of the deceased.

A healing sanctuary turns into a potential crime scene. An elderly patient, 88 years old, passed away at the Karl Jaspers Clinic - a hospital dedicated to psychiatry, psychotherapy, and psychosomatics in Lower Saxony, Germany. The blame immediately shifted to one of her fellow patients.

Recently, a tragic incident occurred at the Karl Jaspers Clinic in Bad Zwischenahn, Lower Saxony. An 88-year-old female patient was found lifeless in her room by a nurse on a Thursday. Regardless of quick resuscitation measures, the lady perished. As the investigation progressed, witnesses' statements led authorities to a 39-year-old fellow patient. Consequently, the Oldenburg police arrested the man and placed him under custody.

The Oldenburg prosecutor's office ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the 88-year-old woman's death. Preliminary investigations for manslaughter were launched against the suspect, who was later brought before a magistrate at the Oldenburg Local Court. If there is a possibility that a perpetrator might have been innocent or have reduced culpability at the time of committing the crime, a temporary stay in a psychiatric facility or detention center can be mandated.

Source: www.ntv.de

