A healing sanctuary turns into a potential crime scene. An elderly patient, 88 years old, passed away at the Karl Jaspers Clinic - a hospital dedicated to psychiatry, psychotherapy, and psychosomatics in Lower Saxony, Germany. The blame immediately shifted to one of her fellow patients.

Recently, a tragic incident occurred at the Karl Jaspers Clinic in Bad Zwischenahn, Lower Saxony. An 88-year-old female patient was found lifeless in her room by a nurse on a Thursday. Regardless of quick resuscitation measures, the lady perished. As the investigation progressed, witnesses' statements led authorities to a 39-year-old fellow patient. Consequently, the Oldenburg police arrested the man and placed him under custody.

The Oldenburg prosecutor's office ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the 88-year-old woman's death. Preliminary investigations for manslaughter were launched against the suspect, who was later brought before a magistrate at the Oldenburg Local Court. If there is a possibility that a perpetrator might have been innocent or have reduced culpability at the time of committing the crime, a temporary stay in a psychiatric facility or detention center can be mandated.

