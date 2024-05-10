The Seat Ibiza incorporates Polo technology and features slips.

If you're not into the Volkswagen Polo but with its technology, you can go for the Seat Ibiza. Although it's less common on German streets, the Ibiza is known for being the sportier model, even though the Polo has more powerful engines. But watch out, as this Spanish small car might give you a hard time during the general inspection (TÜV).

The first Ibiza was introduced in 1984, with Generation IV being the one built using parts from the VW technology shelf. It was introduced in 2008 and had a facelift in 2012 and 2015 (adjustable suspension as an option for the first time). The fifth Ibiza generation took over in 2017, with assistants and connectivity getting an upgrade in 2021.

This car was introduced as a five-door hatchback, three-door SC (sports coupé), and the ST estate. The ST estate saw its demise, but the Ibiza is still available in a five-door model. There was also a natural gas drive system in the fifth Ibiza, which was introduced in 2017.

Dimensions for the 4^{th} generation: 4.03 to 4.23 meters in length, 1.69 meters in width, and 1.43 to 1.45 meters in height; trunk capacity: 292 to 938 liters (hatchback), 284 to 930 liters (SC), and 430 to 1164 liters (ST). For the 5^{th} generation: 4.06 meters in length, 1.78 meters in width, and 1.44 to 1.45 meters in height; trunk capacity: 355 to 1165 liters (TGI natural gas version: 262 to 1072 liters).

Speaking of strengths, the ADAC TÜV Report 2024 states that the Seat does well in the axle suspensions and indicators. The foot and parking brake function was in the green zone during the first checkpoint. The steering, springs, and damping did not cause problems either, up to the second general inspection. The oil loss isn't an issue up to the second inspection, and rust on the chassis is almost unheard of.

Now, what about the weaknesses? Steering joints for the fifth Ibiza become a cause for concern during the second general inspection. The dipped headlights also come loose at the same time. The headlights and tail lights of the Seat's relatives gave so much trouble to their owners in the past as well. The brake components were also a frequent culprit, and the exhaust system isn't much better. The starter battery in 2009 models was a main source of breakdowns.

The breakdown statistics show that these cars have ranked from good to average, depending on their registration years. Models from 2016 show that they perform well. The only issue mentioned was the starter battery in 2009 models. The fifth generation also dealt with issues in the handbrakes, airbags, and air conditioning systems. The fourth generation had recalls due to problems with fuel systems in TDI engines or DSG gearboxes.

When it comes to engines, the 4^{th} generation had petrol engines with three to four cylinders and front-wheel drive. There were LPG engines with four cylinders and front-wheel drive. The diesel engines had three or four cylinders and front-wheel drive as well, with power ranging from 55 kW/75 hp to 105 kW/143 hp.

The fifth generation features petrol engines, natural gas engines (three-cylinder, front-wheel drive), and diesel engines with four cylinders and front-wheel drive. The power range went from 48 kW/65 hp to 110 kW/150 hp for petrol engines and 59 kW/80 hp to 85 kW/115 hp for diesel engines.

The DAT reports their prices based on average dealer sales value considering statistically expected kilometers, with three sample prices given.

So if you're not into the VW Polo but appreciate its tech, consider the Seat Ibiza. Just be mindful of these potential issues during the inspection and maintenance.

"* Ibiza ST 1.2 12 V from 2012 with a power of 44 kW/60 hp (3-cylinder); 124,000 km on the counter; costs 2937 euros* Ibiza 1.4 TDI DPF Reference from 2016 with a power of 55 kW/75 PS (3-cylinder); 129,000 kilometers traveled; and has a price of 5035 euros* Ibiza 1.0 TGI from 2020 with 66 kW/90 PS (3-cylinder); 46,000 km driven; and costs 12,377 euros"

