These cars left us in 2023

At the end of the year, the deceased of the past 12 months are traditionally remembered. Celebrities in particular - and sometimes really important people - are once again the focus of attention. We take a similar approach and dedicate an obituary to the cars whose production was discontinued during the year. Sometimes short, sometimes not, and occasionally a little more detailed.

The Fiesta, a former great, was hit this year. It was almost hard to believe that Ford was discontinuing the small car without replacement, incidentally after 47 years and almost 20 million units sold. After all, the Fiesta - by German standards - was a guarantor of Ford's worldwide success for eight generations. When it made its debut in 1976, many market observers thought that the Fiesta would come far too late and that the small car segment was already well occupied.

Well, the Fiesta got off to a furious start, joined the club of production millionaires after just 31 months and was long regarded as the benchmark for other small cars. Good space, a ready range of engines - from lame to racy - and derivatives such as the Puma sports coupé, the Streetkar roadster and the Fusion high-roof estate were well received by buyers.

But times are changing; sales had fallen sharply. Ford also wants to focus on electric vehicles and higher-value vehicles in the future. The entry-level model is currently the Puma mini crossover, which is closely related to the Fiesta and which customers have recently appreciated more than the classic small car.

The Nissan Micra has not been on the market quite as long as the Ford Fiesta. The small Japanese car has "only" been in production for 40 years and five generations. Good equipment and, in particular, the rounded design of the third generation (2003 to 2010) won over customers, especially women. But tastes in shapes are changing. The preference for SUV design also affected the Micra. However, its demise does not mean its end. Next year, Nissan will probably launch an electric small car based on the Group partner Renault. The sister model of the upcoming R5 is likely to be called the Micra again.

The Honda e is unlikely to have failed on looks. The small electric car is cuddly on its wheels, while the interior is spacey with lots of digital gimmicks. The 3.90-meter-long speedster also offers a good amount of space. However, the speedster was expensive and the range was short due to the small battery. Honda has pulled the ripcord and is now trying to be more successful with an electric compact SUV (e:NY1) one size larger.

The Kia Rio will not have a successor. The small car was launched in Germany in 2000 and was offered over four generations. Here, too, customers recently preferred the Stonic mini SUV to the Rio.

Nevertheless, Kia is currently one of the few manufacturers to retain the Picanto subcompact.

End of life for some subcompacts

This is no longer a matter of course. In 2023, some subcompact vehicles had to take their hats off again. VW discontinued the Up , regardless of whether it was conventionally or electrically powered. The reasons for this are not primarily the implementation of the upcoming Euro 7 standard, but rather the failure of the short car due to new cyber security regulations.

The two-seater Smart Fortwo is also finally history. Most recently, it was only available as an electric model. Smart has been a joint venture since 2019, in which Daimler and Geely each hold a 50 percent stake. The new generation of Smart models - recognizable by the # in the name - are compact SUVs in line with customer taste.

The Renault Twizy, which reached the end of its production run in September after 12 years, was roughly the same length as the Smart Fortwo. The 2.34 meter short Twizy was a lightweight electric vehicle with four wheels and a roof. As the L7e (up to 80 km/h fast) or L6e (maximum speed of 45 km/h), the narrow-track vehicle was intended to be more of an alternative to a scooter than a small car, with limited success in Germany. However, a successor model is in the starting blocks with the Duo.

The Audi TT held its own for more than twice as long. Even if the start was jerky - keyword - breakaway rear end - the sports car developed into a successful model for Audi. Over three generations and more than 600,000 units, it was built as a coupé and roadster in the power range between 150 and 400 hp. What all three generations have in common: the stylish design, the TT is not considered a design icon for nothing. And it is also durable: in the current TÜV report, it occupies first place in the 12 to 13 age group.

The Mercedes CLS also had to learn that beautiful design does not protect against the red pencil. The sleek four-door coupé and offshoot of the E-Class is now retiring after 20 years and three generations. The role of the four-door coupé saloon is being taken over by the all-electric EQE. The two-door convertibles and coupés of the C-Class and E-Class, on the other hand, are a little luckier. They are not disappearing completely, but will merge into the CLE in future.

Tidying up the portfolio

The departures of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo and BMW 6 Series GT are also likely to be part of the tidying up of the portfolio. Both the estate model of the Panamera and the coupé-style 6 Series GT, which is positioned above the 5 Series saloon, did not achieve the hoped-for sales targets.

The fact that VW has now discontinued the Shooting Brake version of the Arteon after the hatchback variant at the beginning of the year is also unlikely to indicate overflowing order books. VW also needs production lines for the ID.7.

Mini is also focusing on electric models. In future, Mini will produce its new electric models in China, together with its joint venture partner Great Wall Motors. However, not all derivatives are following this path. The Clubman has fallen by the wayside and is ending its career this year. The Kia Stinger has also done so. The gap left by the sports saloon, which was previously only available with a V6 engine and 366 hp, will be filled by the 585 hp EV6 electric model.

Speaking of large engines: 2023 also marked the end of many eight-cylinder engines. Maserati is saying goodbye to V8 engines in the Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante, while Bentley is drawing the line at V8 engines in the Continental GT and GTC.

At Mercedes-AMG, too, eight-cylinder engines are increasingly becoming obsolete and are being replaced by high-performance hybrid systems such as in the GLC 63.

Source: www.ntv.de