Guide: These are the most important new releases in 2024 - Better late than never

Good things come to those who wait. This also applies to the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which is coming onto the market significantly late. But in 2024, the time has finally come: the Audi Q6 e-tron, the Porsche Macan E and the Audi A6 e-tron all enter the automotive scene. Better late than never. Sure, but the technology of the PPE architecture is no longer up to date. Nevertheless, the PPE electric vehicles offer some important details, such as the 800-volt battery technology, which promises fast charging times. Also of interest are the new batteries with prismatic cells and a 60 percent lower cobalt content and ranges of around 600 kilometers.

Anyone interested in electric crossovers will have plenty of choice in 2024 anyway. The Volvo EX90 is based on a new all-electric architecture and scores points with its appealing interior and exterior design. The Polestar 3 luxury e-SUV with a length of 4.90 meters blows a similar horn. The BMW iX2 is a few classes below the Scandinavians in terms of space, but aims to shine with BMW-typical attributes such as driving dynamics. Chinese manufacturer BYD is not idle either and is entering the ring with the Seal U crossover. However, none of these vehicles are special offers. Neither is the Mercedes EQG, which, with a two-speed gearbox and four electric motors close to the wheels, is designed to tear through the terrain just as tirelessly as a G-Class has always been expected to do.

The Citroën ë-C3 takes a different approach, costing just 23,300 euros and thus significantly undercutting the 25,000 euro mark, but with a WLTP range of up to 320 kilometers it is no long-distance king. The new Fiat Panda will probably come to Germany as an e-crossover. The Fiat Concept Centoventi study gives a preview of the B-segment vehicle. Finally, we see the Mini Cooper SE rolling onto the road, which BMW is producing in cooperation with Great Wall Motor. Speaking of China. Smart is working together with Geely. Even if the Smart #3 no longer has much in common with the original idea of the compact city car, the 4.40 meter long e-crossover is certainly worth a second look thanks to its extensive standard equipment. There are plenty of alternatives: for example, the Seat Tavascan, which shares its technology with the VW ID.5. Another model based on the MEB is the Ford Explorer, which is being built in Cologne and will be launched on the market in 2024 after a delay. In the USA and Germany, the electric Ford SUV will have to compete with the five-meter Kia EV9, which is also available as a seven-seater. The large Korean is based on the E-GMP platform, has 800-volt battery technology on board and can travel up to 563 kilometers.

The Hyundai 5N, a power-packed electric car with simulated shift points, combustion engine sound and a crisp 448 kW / 609 hp for 74,900 euros, promises a lot of fun - significantly cheaper than an Audi e-tron GT with a similar engine. The VW ID.7 comfort glider, which can travel up to 621 kilometers on a single charge, is fishing in other waters. It will be exciting to see whether the streamlined saloon is the hoped-for liberating blow for the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer. The BMW i5 Touring completes the pair of electric brothers consisting of a sedan and an estate. After all, the Munich-based company does not want to let the Audi A5 e-tron Avant take the butter off its bread when it comes to electric cars.

The new year is not only characterized by electric cars. One of the most exciting innovations is certainly the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, which is already sold out. There are two variants to choose from: A twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine with 456 kW / 620 hp whirls behind the driver's back. Alternatively, the carbon flounder is electrified with two motors and then has 552 kW / 750 hp. Top speed: 333 km/h. The Mercedes AMG GT, which is more gran turismo than hyper sports car, is more conventional. The top-of-the-range GT 63 variant with its four-liter eight-cylinder engine and 430 kW / 585 hp and 800 Newton meters of torque is not underpowered either.

Even if it sounds unusual, Audi has decided that the even product numbers are reserved for the electric models. So the A4 with a conventional combustion engine will become the A5, which will be available as a coupé-like saloon and Avant. BMW launches the X3 (G45). The fourth generation of the mid-range SUV will be the last to be equipped with combustion engines, but they will be electrified. Chery continues its conquest of Europe with the Omoda 5. The compact SUV comes with a combustion engine and is intended to entice drivers behind the wheel with a price-performance battle offer. The budget segment is traditionally occupied by the Dacia Duster. Like the Jogger and the Sandero, the new crossover from the Romanian Renault subsidiary is based on the CMF-B architecture. However, the compact crossover will no longer be available with a diesel engine. Despite the electric strategy, the VW Tiguan is an important car for the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer. After all, the crossover has been the highest-volume VW model in China, the USA and Europe since 2018. The third generation is based on the improved MQB modular system, has a significantly improved chassis and electrified drives. The same applies to its technological brother, the new Skoda Kodiaq. The new Mini Countryman offers the choice between a conventional and an electric drivetrain with a range of up to 462 km. Peugeot is countering this with the E-3008.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe is available as a seven-seater on request, has a much more angular appearance than before and is 45 millimetres longer at 4.83 meters. The diesel engine has been dropped, leaving two electrified gasoline engines with a displacement of 1.6 liters and turbocharger. In the hybrid with a system output of 169 kW / 230 PS, the combustion engine contributes 132 / 179 PS kW, while the plug-in hybrid will have 118 kW / 160 PS. The system output should remain at least at the level of the current 195 kW / 265 hp. Renault dares to attack the D-segment with the 4.71 meter long Rafale. Initially, a hybrid drive with a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a system output of 147 kW / 200 hp will be available, followed later by a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive and 221 kW / 300 hp.

The G-Class is not only getting an electric version. The cast-iron fans of the legendary off-roader can look forward to a major facelift with a hydraulic chassis in the G 63, in contrast to the new zeitgeist of the star brand, which still has an eight-cylinder engine. In keeping with this, Toyota is celebrating a comeback with the Land Cruiser. Despite the obligatory ladder frame, the GA-F platform ensures road comfort. The Lexus LBX is considerably smaller. The technical brother of the Toyota Yaris Cross is intended to live up to the premium brand's standards in terms of material appearance. Toyota is taking aim at the VW T-Roc and the Cupra Formentor with the new C-HR. On request with all-wheel drive and hybrid or plug-in hybrid. Opel is putting the second generation of the Crossland on the Stellantis CMP platform, which will also enable a purely electric version in the future. The big brother Grandland, which is based on the new STLA architecture, is already set to have one.

The long-awaited electric brother and sister Renault R5 and Alpine A290 will finally be available at dealerships next year. The Alpine should offer more than just spoiler cladding, namely a touch of Formula 1 both when driving and when operating the steering wheel. The Czech Passat Skoda Superb, which, unlike its Wolfsburg counterpart, is also available as a saloon, is much more stately. Nevertheless, the Passat Estate is once again likely to be ahead in terms of sales figures in Germany. Although the technology is almost identical with many assistance systems and the new, better chassis.

Source: www.stern.de