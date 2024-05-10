Questlove didn't approve of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud: 'No one emerged victorious'

The drummer for The Roots, known as Questlove, shared a thought-provoking message on his official Instagram account that caught the attention of many. This post seemed to address the intense battle between renowned rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

In his message, Questlove wrote, "Nobody won the war." He further explained that this wasn't a competition of skill but rather a rat race full of dirty tactics, with no regard for respecting women, children, or even facts.

In the recent weeks, both rappers have been exchanging "diss tracks" packed with personal and professional attacks, fueling heated discussions among their fans across social media.

He continued his message by implying the audience's passion for bloodshed might prompt them to later regret the negative impact of this feud. "Hip hop truly is dead," Questlove sighed.

Alarmingly, he disabled the feature that enables comments on his post.

