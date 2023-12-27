Trends & eye-catchers - Lifestyle 2023 from "Breathless" to cinnamon buns

At the end of 2023, it's time for the topics, people and trends of the year - between the years, it's better to be relaxed than stressed.

A lifestyle lexicon from A to Z:

- Weight loss injections: celebrities triggered a veritable hype around drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

- "Atemlos": Ten years after its release, Helene Fischer 's song became a number one hit in its new version with Shirin David.

- Eye patch: It was a real eye-catcher when Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a pirate-like appearance with an eye patch after a jogging accident.

-"Barbie": Hype film of the year with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (directed by Greta Gerwig). Together with Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", the summer blockbuster became the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon.

- Beckham test: Men "pass" the test when they dance along with their partner without being asked - a Tiktok trend based on a scene from the Netflix documentary series about David Beckham.

- Birkenstock: The sandal manufacturer went public and is hip in America. The trend sneakers of the year seemed to be those from Hoka.

- ChatGPT: This text robot triggered hype and concerns about AI (artificial intelligence) by 2023 at the latest.

- Celebration Tour: Probably the last of the brave 80s superstars - Madonna - gave concerts again, albeit belatedly.

- Corona: The pandemic is over, but the virus remains in ever new variants and with sometimes severe consequences in terms of sick leave.

- Dancing Star: On RTL's "Let's Dance", model Anna Ermakova, daughter of Boris Becker, won the hearts of the TV audience.

- Dirk Bach: In Cologne, there was a dispute over the pink bench at the grave of the unforgotten comedian, but soon the city will even have a Dirk Bach Square.

- "Dorfromantik": The board game by Lukas Zach and Michael Palm won "Game of the Year" and was also the best-selling - it offers an idyllic, peaceful and cooperative experience.

- Edgar Cut: A version of the pot cut for boys, which was also the subject of much ridicule on social media.

- Disposable vapes: Disposable cigarettes that suddenly boomed and also enticed younger people to smoke.

- "Friesenjung": The hyper-fast song by rapper Ski Aggu and musician Joost Klein with a sample from comedian Otto was a hit.

- German star: The emphatic Sandra Hüller was named "Actress of the Year" ("Hollywood Reporter"). Her roles in "Anatomy of a Case" and "The Zone of Interest" impressed. 2024 Oscar?

- Gottschalk: In his last "Wetten, dass...?" show, Thomas Gottschalk (73) took a swipe at today's correctness. It's "not a great development" that he now talks differently at home than he does on TV.

- Hot chip challenge: Insane trend of snacking really hot, filming it and then sharing it on social media.

- Dog excrement attack: Hardly believable act by a ballet director who smeared a critic from the "FAZ" newspaper with excrement.

- Insect bedbug: An alleged bedbug infestation plagued France - in the year before the Olympic Games in Paris.

- Youth word goofy: The term chosen in October describes a clumsy person or silly behavior.

- Jürgen Drews: The singer took his leave of the stage, even though he was back on a ZDF show in December; Elton John ended one last tour; Mireille Mathieu and Vicky Leandros want to do the same in 2024.

- "Komet": Germany's hit of the year by Udo Lindenberg and Apache 207; at 21 weeks, it is the Republic's longest-running number one hit ever.

- Death of the tie: Does anyone still wear a tie now that coronavirus has softened the fashion rules? Young men prefer necklaces.

- Kissing scandal: Spanish footballer Jennifer Hermoso was kissed on the mouth in public without being asked by the association president.

- Laughing fit: The serious "Tagesschau" presenter Susanne Daubner had a laughing fit on air at the end of September, which left her sympathetically stunned with "Oh boy".

- Liam Carpenter: The influencer from England amuses with clips about typical German (grumpy) idiosyncrasies. Introduction: "In Germany, we don't say..." (In Germany, we don't say...).

- Lioness of Kleinmachnow: For around 30 hours in the summer near Berlin, a wild sow was driven through the media (world) village as a lioness.

- Lord of the Lost: Rock band that caused Germany another embarrassment at the Eurovision Song Contest.

- Monk of Lützerath: Viral meme about a man in disguise who knocked over police officers in the mud during brown coal protests.

- Knife dance: Britney Spears sometimes appeared confused on social media and caused a stir with her autobiography ("The Woman in Me").

- Miss France: Miss France 2024, Eve Gilles (20), has short hair, a pixie cut, which was a first - and actually led to hostility. "No! Yes! Oh!", Louis de Funès would say.

- Taping your mouth shut at night: Mouth taping is the name of the dangerous trend to achieve supposedly healthier sleep by breathing through the nose.

- "Now And Then": new Beatles hit that was only made possible by modern technology - a revival (almost) as beautiful as Abba's 2021.

- Orange Brandenburg Gate: Few things are as divisive as the actions of the climate activists of the so-called Last Generation.

- Othering: In one of the big bestsellers of the year, Dirk Oschmann revealed how the West still defines itself as the norm and the East as a deviation: "The East: a West German invention".

- "Padam Padam": A catchy tune of the year - by pop singer Kylie Minogue, for whom it felt "like a comeback".

- Horse/"Mädchen aufm Pferd": A summer hit song by Bavarian DJ and producer duo Luca-Dante Spadafora/Niklas Dee - a techno remake of an almost ten-year-old "Bibi and Tina" film song.

- Quiet Luxury: Counter-trend to ostentatious fashion with bold logos - formerly known as understatement.

- Queer influencer: Several number one hits ("Ice Cream", "Hot Or Not") and, for example, losing weight in front of a social media audience made Twenty4Tim one of the new celebrities of the year.

- Rammstein: The accusations made by women, especially against frontman Till Lindemann (60), were a hot topic of the year.

- "Reserve": Prince Harry's mega-bestseller, in which he revealed things you didn't necessarily want to know about the royal.

- Rizz: Ability to be charming and flirt successfully. The term, derived from the word charisma, was named word of the year in the UK ("Oxford Word of the Year").

- Roman Empire: Men think of the Roman Empire several times a day, if you can trust a Tiktok trend.

- Self-service checkouts: It feels like everywhere you go, you're now supposed to check yourself out. Self-checkout is no longer only available at Ikea, but also in many other stores.

- End of the series boom: It wasn't just the Hollywood strike that led to fewer productions and an end to the all-too-golden age of streaming.

- Siesta debate: discussion in midsummer about new working time models in Germany in the face of heatwaves.

- Situationship: trendy term for a romantic or sexual relationship in which the parties involved do not clearly define and communicate their status.

- Smashburger: counter-movement to high-fat burgers - meat patties are crushed on a hot plate, the edges caramelize until crispy.

- "Sun and Concrete": Coming-of-age film and German hit movie based on the book by comedian Felix Lobrecht, who was also very open about his mental health problems this year.

- Taylor Swift: "Time" magazine named the 34-year-old, who is breaking records with her "Eras" tour, Person of the Year. Fans of the pop star call themselves Swifties.

- Tethered caps: Many people noticed tethered caps on cola or water bottles this year for environmental reasons.

- Tipflation: The name for the phenomenon that, after the coronavirus pandemic and in view of inflation and staff shortages in the restaurant trade, more tips are expected or even demanded.

- Make-up-free: The pioneer of the make-up-free trend in 2023 was actress Pamela Anderson, who used to wear a lot of make-up.

- Past: Anti-Semitism is history - in view of Hamas' attack on Israel and many strange reactions to it, a fitting slogan was "Never again is now".

- Wiesn: The Oktoberfest in Munich was better attended this year - er this year - than it has been for a long time.

- Words of the year: In Germany, "crisis mode" was chosen, in Austria "Kanzlermenü" (A hamburger at McDonald's is the "cheapest hot meal", said the head of government on child poverty) and in Switzerland "Monsterbank" (merger of UBS and Credit Suisse).

- X is the new name of Twitter: The surprise remains that the old name, the bird and the verb "twitter" disappeared without necessity. Twitter competitors such as BlueSky and Threads were also a topic in '23.

- Y for the Bundeswehr: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in 2023 about the army and society: "We must become fit for war."

- Cinnamon buns: The trendy cookie that has become unmissable - hype thanks to social media and sprouting in-stores with Cinnamon Rolls.

- Z as in Gen Z: The so-called Generation Z (born between around 1995 and 2010) pays too much attention to work-life balance, is stupid and lazy and generally - possibly the most annoying cliché of the year.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de