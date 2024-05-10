Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson will be placed under conservatorship, a judge has decided.

Superior Court Judge Gus T. May determined that a conservatorship is necessary for Brian Wilson, citing clear and compelling proof in court records. Wilson himself supports the conservatorship, as he is unable to look after himself, has a severe neurocognitive condition, and cannot provide informed consent for medications.

The court documents specify that Wilson's conservators should seek the input of his children on any significant healthcare decisions.

The Wilson family shares that the decision to institute a conservatorship for Brian came after the passing of his wife, Melinda, in January. In Brian's words, she was not just his wife but also his savior, supporting him emotionally and encouraging him to create the music he loved.

A statement released in February by the Wilson family announced that his longtime representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers would be appointed as co-conservators of his person. This choice was made to maintain stability in the household and ensure that he and his children who live there receive proper care while remaining in their supportive home with their housekeeper, Gloria Ramos, and the rest of the dedicated home support team.

"Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue working on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses," the family said in their statement.

Brian Wilson has had a complicated relationship with fame, having experienced stress, depression, and addiction in the past. Despite this, he retired from touring with his band in 1964 due to a nervous breakdown but continued to create music for The Beach Boys. In 1988, he and the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2001, they received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Wilson has won two Grammy Awards as a solo artist, one for Best Rock Instrumental Performance in 2005 and another for Best Historical Album in 2013.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com