Today, music producer and drummer Leslie Mandoki drops his new album titled "A Memory Of Our Future." It's no secret that this Soulmates maestro is deeply invested in - everything!

A visit to Mandoki's recording studio on Lake Starnberg's shore paints a picturesque scene. Fans wait excitedly, sharing glimpses of the scenery via their cell phones. Perhaps they're anticipating Leslie Mandoki or the adjacent, frequently-worked-by-Peter Maffay studio. The setting is breathtaking: Lake Starnberg, the snow-capped Alps as a backdrop, glimmering waters, a fresh atmosphere.

Entering a musician's recording studio feels like entering an alternate universe. Full of switches, knobs, buttons, cables, and other mysterious contraptions, it's a universe unto itself. And in Mandoki's case, it results in creations such as "A Memory Of Our Future," featuring stars like Ian Anderson from Jethro Tull, Al Di Meola, Till Brönner, John Helliwell, and numerous other top musicians.

Consider this a love letter, ruminating on Mandoki and his crew's creative dynamism. On March 8, this 71-year-old polymath (producer, drummer, and mastermind) shook concert halls with "Blood in the Water." Mandoki and his comrades consistently push boundaries while representing the pinnacle of music, attracting global headlines with their blend of brilliance and socio-political pertinence.

"This is my music, I've written it with a fountain pen," Mandoki muses with an encouraging wink, for though it's chilly in the studio, the conversation warms up. He doesn't just contemplate music but life, society, and our future as well. Undeniably, few do as effectively as he does in conveying impactful messages. Think expert networkers like Udo Lindenberg, Jean-Michel Jarre, Herbert Grönemeyer, Campino, and the Ärzte.

Mandoki enlisted fellow musicians with almost psychedelic precision in this collective endeavor. The group includes powerhouse artists like Mike Stern, Randy Brecker, Bill Evans, Cory Henry, Richard Bona, Steve Bailey, Simon Phillips, Tony Carey, Nick van Eede, Jesse Siebenberg, and Mark Hart. Leslie takes to his drum kit and percussion, and even dabbles in songwriting, production, and singing.

Experience tracks with quality speakers for a full sonic experience - treble, tenor, bass, without vocals, with vocals - the variety is breathtaking. It's like symphonic, progressive jazz-rock, with surprises sprinkled across each song. This musical confederacy shares a profound bond, and as a result, effectively beams thought-provoking messages about the world today and a bright future.

When Mandoki tours along the sparkling shoreline, the weight of his deep thoughts on current events and future worries sways like a metronome. His musical output has long reflects contemporary issues; however, lately, it's become more profound than ever. Answering the hardest questions, crafting affirmative messages - that's the stuff Mandoki's made of. He's no stranger to life's audacious challenges, sending passionate calls to arms for a better present.

His personal life reflects this tenacity. Married for decades and a father of three, Mandoki fondly mentions his wife, who has supported him throughout his journey. "Eva lets me do it," he says. The renowned cameraphile and performer savor his gratitude for the lasting support of a person who shares his driven spirit.

Perhaps the greatest ingredient in this grassroots concoction can be seen in Mandoki's approach to music and vision. It's an inspiring powerhouse whose energy will undoubtedly continue for decades to come. A message from the heart.

Yet Mandoki wouldn't be Mandoki without contrasting present-day dystopias with a hope-filled, authentic utopia. A realistic utopia, to be precise. Over and over, he acknowledges that it's five to twelve, continually admitting that his generation has committed numerous errors. And repeatedly, he attempts to rectify his past indiscretions, for the neglect that has reigned for far too long. "My generation's dreams lie in ruins today," he asserts. "Following 1989, we possessed tremendous historical opportunities to generate a respectful, kind, peaceful, and free world for the generations to come. However, we squandered it."

Stricken by selfishness and avarice, we've created a world characterized by cash amassing faster than human work ever could. Ignoring sustainability, the environment, climate change, and societal equilibrium. Consequently, a rift and radicalization arise, leading to war, unfortunately as we've discovered painfully.

Much of "Blood In The Water" encompasses this predicament. "This track illustrates our current state as a chaos of crises with no beacon, a world where normality is becoming increasingly insane, and certainties are crumbling," states Mandoki. The black swan on the cover - what does it represent? A metaphor for a period in which reality stirs up anxieties while uprooting so many seemingly untouchable aspects. Thus, vigilance is crucial. The following song excerpt demonstrates his perspective: "You'd best keep one eye open if you fall asleep." A horrifying thought, and we're right in the thick of it.

Despite this predicament, Mandoki admits that a positive outcome appears challenging - an idea that's momentous, seeing as he's fundamentally optimistic and romantic. Nevertheless, factors such as "the hyper-emotionalization of news in the so-called social media, which delivers violence over valuable information," upset him. "This generates a significant trust crisis," laments Mandoki. "When evaluating today's populists and demagogues, their statements seem unbelievable, yet people within their echo chambers actually approve. Due to the absence of dialogue, there are now no cross-party gains in knowledge. The root of insecurity, hatred, and division." This is something that he detests.

Following a non-alcoholic wheat beer by the lake, I bid farewell. The music producer and former asylee - he likens himself to an ideal immigrant, and when he addresses this, his Genghis Khan beard trembles, and his eyes sparkle - has selected the most breathtaking area globally to compose, produce, mingle, and - thrive.

