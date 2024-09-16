Descubra os vencedores do Emmy Awards.

En mergulhando na noite, o segundo capítulo da série de jantares da FX "The Bear" lidera a categoria de comédia, enquanto "Shōgun" está à frente na seção de drama.

Aqui está uma lista dos indicados nas categorias principais:

Melhor série de drama

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Shōgun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Melhor série de comédia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear" (essa é uma matar)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Baby Reindeer"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Melhor ator em série de drama

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown Netflix"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders In The Building"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr. , "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons In Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under The Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons In Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Melhor série de competição de realidade

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" (essa é uma sensação)

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Melhor série de talk show

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

'Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

No universo dos reality shows, "RuPaul’s Drag Race" continua a brilhar como um show de parar o coração na categoria "Melhor série de realidade/competição". Além disso, os entusiastas do entretenimento podem se interessar em saber que "RuPaul’s Drag Race" também lidera na seção "Melhor programa interativo", demonstrando seu impacto significativo em envolver os espectadores e fomentar uma comunidade forte.

