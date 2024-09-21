Os EUA procuram evitar um conflito entre Israel e Hezbollah.

Israel e a milícia Hezbollah do Líbano ainda trocam ações hostis, gerando preocupação com uma possível escalada para um conflito maior. No entanto, a administração americana mantém a esperança e trabalha em negociações de paz como sua abordagem preferencial. Eles estão confiantes de que uma abordagem diplomática é o caminho a seguir, como afirmou John Kirby, representante do Conselho de Segurança Nacional, que afirmou: "Acreditamos que ainda há espaço para uma solução diplomática e acreditamos que é o melhor caminho". Ele também mencionou que uma guerra total não é inevitável e eles vão lutar para evitá-la.

Kirby se recusou a comentar sobre a recente operação israelense em Beirute, afirmando que o exército israelense deveria ser o responsável por fornecer informações. Ele também observou que não tinha conhecimento de que o governo dos EUA havia sido informado com antecedência sobre a operação.

EUA Enxergam um cessar-fogo em Gaza

despite global pleas for calm, Israel and Hezbollah militia in Lebanon are still engaged in mutual attacks, increasing concerns that the situation may escalate into a full-scale war. Israeli aircraft reportedly bombed a target in Beirut, according to Lebanese military reports. Data from the Lebanese health ministry indicates at least 12 casualties and 66 injuries, among whom is alleged to be Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil.

As for the Israel-Hamas standoff in Gaza, Kirby expressed the U.S. government's ambition to negotiate a truce and secure the release of hostages. He stated, "It's tough, it's challenging, but nobody's giving up. ... We'll keep trying".

The United States is actively involved in peace talks, aiming to prevent a potential escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as they believe in the effectiveness of a diplomatic approach. The United States Government, through John Kirby from the National Security Council, is also advocating for a truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and working towards the release of hostages.

