O chefe do SPD expressa positividade em relação às próximas eleições parlamentares alemãs.

O resultado "desapontador" para o SPD nas eleições estaduais não atingiu suas próprias expectativas, de acordo com Saskia Esken. Apesar disso, os Social-Democratas planejam indicar Olaf Scholz como seu candidato a chanceler para as próximas eleições federais, expressando confiança na vitória.

Em resposta às perguntas sobre a adequação de Scholz como candidato a chanceler do partido após as eleições estaduais, Esken afirmou que Scholz é um "forte chanceler federal" que liderará sua campanha. Apesar de o SPD ter recebido 7,3% e 6,1% dos votos na Saxônia e Turíngia, respectivamente, eles esperam garantir a vitória com Scholz à frente.

Esken mantém a esperança, afirmando que o governo ainda tem muitas tarefas a cumprir e expressando confiança em sua cooperação contínua. De acordo com Esken, questões nacionais e internacionais ofuscaram as preocupações locais nas eleições estaduais.

Fortalezas não-tradicionais do SPD

O secretário-geral do SPD, Kevin Kühnert, admitiu no rádio WDR 5 que, durante a campanha eleitoral, "infelizmente, as questões políticas locais quase não foram abordadas". Ele sugeriu que a política federal e internacional ofuscou essas questões e não serviu como motivador para seu partido.

Both Saxony and Thuringia are not typically strongholds for the SPD. "These aren't the best federal states to pronounce the federal government's demise," Kühnert remarked. Instead, the SPD's focus has now shifted towards the state of Brandenburg, where elections for a new state parliament are scheduled within about three weeks.

In the traffic light coalition in Berlin, the SPD has been engaging in self-reflection concerning their collaboration for some time. However, Kühnert acknowledges that there are limits to how much can be altered. As society becomes more diverse and an increasing number of parties are represented in parliament, government formations serve as "stress tests." This will now be observed in Thuringia and Saxony. "A four-party coalition is anticipated in Thuringia," Kühnert concluded.

The Commission, likely referring to the SPD's executive body, agreed with Kühnert's assessment of the state elections, recognizing the overshadowing of local issues by federal and international politics. Despite this, The Commission remains optimistic about the SPD's chances in the upcoming Brandenburg state elections.

