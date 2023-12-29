These stars move into the jungle camp

January makes reality TV hearts beat faster. Because then it's "Jungle Camp" time again. These twelve stars have to dig through cockroaches, drink vomit fruit smoothies and eat kangaroo testicles in just a few weeks.

January is jungle time - next year too. "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starts on Friday, January 19, on RTL. It is now the 17th season. It starts straight away with a three-hour live show for the first time in prime time at 8.15 pm. On the second day, Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen will also report live from the Australian jungle during prime time, but then only for two hours.

While the two presenters make themselves comfortable in the tree house, the twelve IBES campers in the new jungle camp season can expect animal roommates, spectacular jungle tests and emotional campfire moments. But whether pop star, former national player, model or reality starlet: they all want to be crowned queen or king of the jungle.

These twelve stars are heading to the jungle camp:

Anya Elsner: The 20-year-old, who was particularly controversial on "Germany's Next Top Model" with her egotistical nature, wants to show a completely new side of herself in Australia. And she has long since given up the modeling business, she reveals to RTL.

Leyla Lahouar: Instead of roses, the "Bachlor" contestant will have a camp bed and cockroaches in the jungle. However, the 27-year-old will have to dress warmly in the exams, because "disgusting food" is not her cup of tea.

Kim Virginia Hartung: People think the 28-year-old is a luxury brat - "and they're not wrong about that," says Hartung about herself. In Australia, she is hoping for a love comeback with a very special candidate as well as the crown.

Mike Heiter: For the 31-year-old reality star, entering the jungle camp is a dream come true. Heiter became famous through the couple show "Love Island". On "Are You The One? - Reality Stars in Love", he had a hot affair with Kim Virginia Hartung, but it didn't end very well. The two now meet again Down Under.

Cora Schumacher: The racing driver and ex-wife of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher is "on a journey to find myself". In the jungle, the 47-year-old is "really looking forward to getting to know myself anew". Crawling animals may not be her thing, but she is determined to get through all the tests.

Lucy Diakovska: At the age of 47, the "No Angels" singer "finally feels absolutely ready" for the jungle camp. In her own words, Diakovska is a fighter and says that she knows no fears, only challenges.

Sarah Kern: As a model and wife of fashion designer Otto Kern, the 55-year-old was at home on the red carpet for years and a welcome guest at celebrity parties. Now the designer wants to do away with her old image of the "chic chick from Munich". And where better to do that than in the jungle?

Twenty4Tim: He's already a little star on the net, now Tim Maximilian Kampmann, alias Twenty4Tim, wants to make it big on reality TV. The 23-year-old has been successful on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and the like for several years - millions of followers watch his videos.

Fabio Knez: The 30-year-old is the vacuum cleaner representative of hearts and delights reality TV fans with his extravagant appearance and inimitable style. He once wanted to conquer Yeliz Koc on "Make Love, Fake Love", then tried his luck in love in a bathrobe and specially designed swimming trunks on "Are you the One? - Realitystars in Love" on the beach in Thailand. Now it's his turn in the jungle.

David Odonkor: The former international had his greatest soccer moment when he caught a chip ball from Bernd Schneider in stoppage time at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, crossed to Oliver Neuville and scored the national team's winner against Poland. Now the 39-year-old wants to prove himself in Australia.

Felix von Jascheroff: He is the second GZSZ-Felix to venture into the jungle. After Felix van Deventer (2nd place in 2019), it's now Felix von Jascheroff's turn. The 41-year-old actor is "up for a mighty crazy adventure".

Heinz Hoenig: No theater stage, no film, no series is safe from Heinz Hoenig. The 72-year-old actor has legendary status in German television entertainment. And now he is venturing into completely unknown territory: Jungle Camp 2024.

In 17 live shows in 2024, the jungle campers will once again be able to prove that they are ready for anything - and, above all, that they can swallow anything. Of course, bush legend Dr. Bob will once again be at their side during the jungle trials. The jungle moderation duo Zietlow-Köppen will also be on hand live from Australia with advice, action and a cheeky line. Together with all reality TV fans, they are looking forward to gossip around the campfire, lots of fun and screaming during the tests.

Who will hold their nerve in the end, prevail against the competition and succeed Djamila Rowe? Viewers can be sure: The German Television Award-winning jungle camp will provide the answer by the grand finale on Sunday, February 4.

