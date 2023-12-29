Keel - Police in the north get new rifles

The police in Schleswig-Holstein are getting new rifles. The previous MCX type weapons from the manufacturer Sig Sauer will be decommissioned due to defects and difficulties in procuring spare parts, among other reasons, as the state police office announced on Friday. The Schleswig-Holsteinische Zeitungsverlag (SHZ) had previously reported on this. The more than 500 rifles and older submachine guns still in use are to be replaced by Heckler & Koch HK437 weapons from the beginning of 2024. This is a medium-range weapon that reportedly combines the advantages of a rifle and submachine gun. The replacement will cost around 4.3 million euros.

Source: www.stern.de