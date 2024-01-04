Animals - Hunting balance sheet: record numbers of roe deer shot

The bark beetle infestation and the resulting massive forest damage have proven beneficial for some game populations. In the 2022/23 hunting year, new highs were reached for roe deer, sika and mouflon in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Ministry of Agriculture announced in Düsseldorf on Thursday. Where there used to be tall trees, there are now many more areas with plenty of light, shrubs and herbaceous plants. This provides energy-rich food for the game population.

A new record was set for roe deer in the past hunting year with more than 125,000 animals and a six-digit figure for the fourth time in a row. However, at just under 30,000 animals, the number of wild boar was around 40 percent lower than in the previous year. "Such a decline can be subject to cyclical fluctuations in the wild boar population and increase again in the next hunting period," explained the ministry. There has also been a slight decline in red deer.

In the meantime, the forests in NRW have been damaged over an area of 142,000 hectares. An excessively high wild animal population endangers reforestation because newly planted trees are often eaten. Effective hunting is therefore necessary for the balance of forest and game in the coming years.

