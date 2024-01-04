Demonstration - Farmers' protest expected in MV despite concessions from the federal government

Despite the German government announcing improvements to the agricultural diesel and vehicle tax for farmers, there are likely to be protests in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania next Monday. A spokeswoman for the state farmers' association said late on Thursday afternoon that she interpreted the first signs as meaning that what was put on the table in Berlin would not change the protest plans. According to the spokesperson, the state board met and reached an agreement. Further information was to be provided on Friday.

The federal government had declared that there would be no abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture after all. The abolition of tax concessions for agricultural diesel would be extended and implemented in several stages. The farmers' association also intends to hold a week of action at federal level from next Monday.

Compared to the original plans, the protest will take a slimmed-down form. According to information from the state farmers' association on Thursday morning, there will probably be protest actions at more than 50 highway access points, but only at every second one for two hours at a time with subsequent alternation so that traffic can flow at the respective free access points. The time window mentioned was 7.00 to 11.00 am.

The radio station Ostseewelle Hit-Radio Mecklenburg-Vorpommern had previously reported on a compromise between the farmers' association and the Ministry of the Interior, who agreed on the form of the protest. The ministry announced on Thursday that no final decision had yet been made on the actions. Therefore, the ministry will not make any statements on the content of the decision for the time being.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's head of government Manuela Schwesig (SPD) said on Thursday in the Elbe region that "farmers have the right to protest and to draw attention to their situation." They produce food with hard work, which should also remain stable in terms of price.

It is good that the federal government is responding to the farmers' protest. "We support the farmers in ensuring that there are no further burdens. It is therefore good that our first demand has been met. The vehicle tax is off the table." With regard to the agricultural diesel, she said she wanted to take a close look at the federal government's compromise.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education in Schwerin announced that pupils who will not be attending school in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern next week due to the announced farmers' protests will be considered excused. A spokesperson clarified that this is not a blanket exemption. Rather, the exemption applies to pupils who are actually hindered on their way to school by the protests.

According to the ministry, schools should ensure that all year groups have lessons or offer supervision. Parents should decide for themselves whether children and young people should make their way to school and take part in lessons at school despite possible traffic obstructions or be supervised at school.

The farmers are unlikely to be the only demonstrators on the streets in MV next Monday. The "Unternehmeraufstand MV" initiative has registered motorcades in several cities, including Neubrandenburg, Rostock, Güstrow, Wismar and Schwerin. Protests have also been announced in Stralsund, according to the responsible district.

Source: www.stern.de