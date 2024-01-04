Flood situation - Further flood alert in Brandenburg

Flooding continues in Brandenburg, particularly on the Elbe and Havel rivers. Alert levels 1 and 2 of a total of 4 were still in force in some regions, with meadows on the riverbanks and agricultural fields particularly affected by flooding. This also affected areas along the Oder.

The water levels of the Elbe in the Wittenberge area in Prignitz fell slightly, but are expected to rise again at the beginning of next week, according to the State Environment Agency on Thursday. The River Stepenitz in Perleberg may also continue to swell.

The flood protection facilities have withstood the masses of water, according to the Ministry of the Environment in Potsdam. "However, the current, prolonged flood situation requires the dykes - especially on the Elbe - to be checked regularly so that any softening can be detected in good time." The ministry emphasized that around 43.6 million euros had been invested in flood protection in 2023. The same amount is also to be provided in 2024.

A flood warning was issued again on Thursday for the Schwarze Elster. Developments on the Lower Havel and the Oder near Ratzdorf, Eisenhüttenstadt and Gartz must also continue to be monitored.

