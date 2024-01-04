Bundesliga - Injured calf: Union's Rani Khedira must take a break for the time being

1. FC Union Berlin will have to do without midfield stabilizer Rani Khedira for the time being due to a calf injury. Examinations have shown that the 29-year-old will have to take a break from team training, the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club announced on Thursday evening. As usual, Union did not provide any information about the duration of the break.

Khedira injured his left calf in a tackle during training on Wednesday and had to pull out of the session. In the summer, he had injured his other calf in the cup match at FC-Astoria Walldorf and was out for weeks. Union plunged into a deep crisis without its organizer.

On January 13, the 15th-placed team in the Bundesliga will once again be looking for points against relegation at SC Freiburg (3.30 pm/Sky). The Berliners also have two away games after that: At Mainz and in the catch-up match at FC Bayern Munich (January 24).

Source: www.stern.de