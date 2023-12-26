Traffic - No new bus lanes in Berlin this year

No new bus lanes have been designated in Berlin this year. This was announced by the traffic administration to the German Press Agency on request. The biggest obstacle to the creation of new special bus lanes is the current legal situation, "in particular with regard to the bus frequencies required for the order according to the road traffic regulations and the necessary qualified danger situation", it said. In other major German cities, too, hardly any new bus lanes were added to the existing network this year, according to a survey of selected cities conducted by dpa.

In 2020 and 2021, the network of bus lanes in Berlin was significantly expanded, with a good 18.4 kilometers added at the time. In 2022 it was almost 2.8 kilometers. According to the transport administration, there are a total of 123 kilometers of bus lanes in the capital.

The Road Traffic Act and subsequently the Road Traffic Regulations were actually supposed to be amended to allow more leeway for the creation of bus lanes or 30 km/h zones, for example. However, the reform failed in the Bundesrat at the end of November. In addition to ease and safety in traffic, climate and environmental protection were also to be included as objectives in the law. It remains to be seen how the reform will now proceed.

