Continuous rain - Floods: Verden warns of rising groundwater

Due to the flooding in the Aller, Wümme and Weser rivers, the district of Verden is now facing new dangers from rising groundwater. "If the river floods, the groundwater can no longer flow there, as the river water is pushed into the aquifer by the flood," said Melanie Winter-Lücking, head of the waste and water department at the district of Verden, according to a statement on Thursday.

As a result, the groundwater level is rising and could also lead to flooding far away from bodies of water, she warned. As a result, water could now also run into the cellars of buildings away from the flood areas. All areas of the lowlands of the Wümme, Aller and Weser rivers are particularly at risk.

Source: www.stern.de