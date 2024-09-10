Representação da União Europeia em Bruxelas

Após o ataque com faca em Solingen, supostamente cometido por um refugiado sírio, houve uma primeira reunião na semana passada entre a administração, a união laboral e os estados sobre a política migratória. O líder da CDU, Friedrich Merz, havia insistido em compromissos claros antes de outra reunião. Isso inclui principalmente aumentar a negação de refugiados nas fronteiras alemãs.

Na segunda-feira, a ministra do Interior alemã, Nancy Faeser (SPD), ordenou verificações provisórias nas fronteiras terrestres da Alemanha como resposta à migração não autorizada. Ela também revelou que o governo concebeu uma estratégia para rejeitar refugiados nas fronteiras, que vai além do escopo atual. No entanto, ela não forneceu detalhes inicialmente.

A segunda reunião entre os membros da União, o governo federal e os estados está prevista para começar às 15h no Ministério do Interior Federal. "Vamos ver se temos a mesma visão e podemos avançar juntos", declarou Thorsten Frei (CDU), gerente parlamentar da União, em Berlim antes da reunião. A União busca um "salto significativo" que deva promover uma "mudança real".

Frei teve duas conversas telefônicas com Faeser desde segunda-feira, o que levou a União a retomar as discussões. Essas conversas giraram principalmente em torno da rejeição de refugiados e das propostas correspondentes do governo federal.

Frei defende a rejeição dethose seeking asylum at the border, who hail from other EU nations. This would mark a stark contrast to current practice: Asylum seekers are presently transported from the border to reception centers within the federal territory, where it is then established whether another EU country bears responsibility for the asylum application in accordance with the so-called Dublin rules.

Frei conceded that the legal aspects pertaining to border rejections are "not completely clear." However, this does not imply that rejections cannot be initiated at the borders.

Green interior expert Irene Mihalic has already characterized such comprehensive rejections as "illegal." This "would not only infringe upon national law but also European law," she stated on ARD. Omid Nouripour, co-leader of the Greens, also expressed "substantial doubt" on Deutschlandfunk.

Nouripour was unaware of Faeser's specific plans on rejections: "We're all extremely curious about this," he reiterated. His party is open to discussing "anything that is lawful, practical, and effective."

Frei was "surprised" that Nouripour was unaware of Faeser's plans, raising concerns about how extensively her rejection strategy has been aligned within the traffic light coalition. The CDU politician proposed the federal government to push through the planned changes for a more stringent migration policy through the Bundestag in an expedited manner. A reform could potentially be finalized in the Bundesrat on September 27 and come into force as legislation.

In the meantime, severe criticism is arising from the Left: "Union, SPD, and FDP are competing to implement measures for seclusion," stated Left party leader Janine Wissler to the news agency AFP. "It's a contest of crudeness."

Leia também: