Musical comedy - "Wonka" cracks the 100 million dollar mark

The musical comedy"Wonka" starring Hollywood superstar Timothée Chalamet has grossed more than 100 million US dollars at the North American box office within two weeks. According to industry publications "The Hollywood Reporter" and "Variety", ticket sales amounted to 102.5 million dollars by Wednesday. According to "Variety", the film grossed 270 million dollars worldwide. According to the industry publication "Deadline", the film is the 24th to break the 100 million mark in North America this year. The film was released in cinemas there on December 15.

The musical comedy by "Paddington" director Paul King is set around 25 years before the events of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and is conceived as a prequel to the 1971 film, which was released in cinemas under the title "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory". The young, good-natured Wonka (Chalamet) has the dream of making people happy with his homemade confectionery. However, his attempts to open his own store are sabotaged by three established chocolate factory owners who resort to nasty means.

Source: www.stern.de