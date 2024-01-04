Movie - Emma Stone: "Shame was like an addiction for me"

Actress Emma Stone has spoken about feelings of shame. "Shame was like an addiction for me," the 35-year-old told dpa and other media representatives in an interview. "I think maybe it was because of where I grew up. I was brought up Lutheran and there was this concept of right and wrong."

The US Oscar winner, who comes from Arizona, plays the lead role in "Poor Things", the new film by Giorgos Lanthimos. The focus is on the protagonist Bella, who is completely unfamiliar with feelings of shame.

"I internalized a lot of things that I felt guilty or ashamed of," said Stone. "And I really believe that the last few years of my life - and Bella is no small part of it - has been about questioning why I believe these things. And whether it's really coming from me or whether it's coming from the outside."

Stone plays a very unusual role in "Poor Things": a grown woman with the brain of a toddler. A megalomaniac scientist named Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) has fished her out of a river as a pregnant corpse, implanted her unborn baby's brain and revived her. Concepts such as politeness or etiquette - and of course shame - are completely alien to Bella. The film opens in German cinemas on January 18.

