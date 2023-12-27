New at the movies - The movie releases of the week

Which films are being released in German cinemas this week? The overview:

"I Am A Noise" - Joan Baez looks back on her life

Joan Baez sang her way to iconic status on stage. The US-American's life is characterized by commitment. In a moving documentary, she now looks back - including the darker sides. For "Joan Baez - I Am A Noise", the three directors Miri Navasky, Karen O'Connor and Maeve O'Boyle have made the singer's farewell tour in 2018 the framing story. The almost two-hour film goes far beyond a concert documentary after 60 years on stage. In interviews, Baez and her sisters Mimi and Pauline give a deep insight into the superficially happy-looking and yet very complicated family structures seen in photos and Super 8 films. The film thus becomes an often unsparing account of career and private life, therapies and drugs, constant self-doubt, a split personality and depression.

("Joan Baez - I Am A Noise", USA 2023, 113 minutes, FSK from 12, by Miri Navasky, Maeve O'Boyle, Karen O'Connor

"Black Friday for Future": social comedy

Paris (dpa) - Four years after "Everything but Ordinary", the successful directing duo Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache ("Pretty Best Friends") are back with their latest feature film "Black Friday for Future". Their theme is now ecology, or more precisely: saving the planet that humans are destroying through unbridled consumption. Bruno (Jonathan Cohen) and Albert (Pio Marmaï) join a group of climate activists, but they are obviously more sensitive to free beer, potato chips and Kaktus (Noémie Merlant), the code name of the group's leader, than to the revolution. To please Kaktus, Bruno and Albert get more and more involved. "Black Friday for Future" is a successful combination of popular and political cinema. True to themselves and their style, the directors embed major problems of our ultra-liberal society in an original comedy that manages without cynicism. ("Black Friday for Future", France, 2023, 120 min., FSK 12+, by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, with Jonathan Cohen, Pio Marmaï, Noémie Merlant,

"Lola": A dangerous game with a time machine

Changing history - that's what the two protagonists Thomasina and Martha do in the science fiction mockumentary "Lola". Using a time machine, they can play television and radio broadcasts from the future. When they learn of a German air force attack on England through Lola, alarm bells start ringing. How can they save the population? Without further ado, the two of them tap into the reporting system and send out a warning radio message. Director Andrew Legge paints a picture of a dystopian future in his black and white debut. The indie film stars Emma Appleton (Thomasina) and Stefanie Martini (Martha

"Lola", Ireland, Great Britain 2022, 79 min., FSK from 12, by Andrew Legge, with Emma Appleton, Stefanie Martini, Rory Fleck-Byrne

"Stars for dessert": The story of a head pastry chef

Paris (dpa) - Yazid has had a dream since childhood. He wants to bake and become a great pastry chef. Even his difficult adolescence between foster parents and homes doesn't stop him. Determined, he embarks on the crazy project of working for the greatest pastry chefs in France - and becoming the best. "Stars for Dessert" is a dramatic social comedy based on the true life story of Yazid Ichemrahen, who became "World Champion of Ice Cream Desserts" in 2014. In it, French director Sébastien Tulard stages the classic story of the rise of a talented outsider. For his first feature film, he brought an influencer in front of the camera in the form of Riadh Belaïche as Yazid. For the 25-year-old, known on social networks with millions of followers under the pseudonym Just Riadh, this is his first title role in a feature film.

"Stars for Dessert", France 2023, 110 min., FSK 12+, by Sébastien Tulard, with Riadh Belaïche, Loubna Abidar, Pascal Légitimus

Creativity and love: a film about the Giacomettis

Elongated, thin bronze figures are an unmistakable trademark of the Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966). Swiss director Susanna Fanzun shows what nourished his artistic soul throughout his life in a documentary film. In it, she highlights the great creativity of the whole family and the great love that bound parents and siblings together throughout their lives. Fanzun has tracked down many letters, documents and family companions, and they all say that the family was a gift to everyone who knew them. The father was kind, the mother warm-hearted, the four children exuberant, writing letters to each other from schools and study rooms far away about how much they missed each other. The children never lost their love for their homeland, Stampa in Bergell in Graubünden near the Italian border, for the rest of their lives.

"The Giacomettis", Switzerland 2023, 100 min., FSK n/a, by Susanna Fanzun

