Explosions at memorial service - Terrorist militia IS claims responsibility for attack in Iran

The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the devastating attack in the Iranian city of Kerman that left more than 80 dead. The group announced via its usual propaganda channels that two attackers had detonated their explosive belts during the mourning ceremonies yesterday to mark the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Ghassem Soleimani.

The two powerful explosions near Soleimani's grave in his home town killed 84 people and injured 284. The German government and the EU condemned the attack as an act of terror. It was the deadliest attack in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic. Experts had already suspected that IS was behind the attack.

Iranian officials had twice revised the death toll downwards from an initial 105. Jafar Miadfar, head of the rescue service, explained the confusion surrounding the number of victims with the devastating condition of some of the bodies.

World Security Council condemns attack in Iran

The UN Security Council has condemned the devastating attack in the Iranian city of Kerman, which left more than 80 dead, as a "cowardly terrorist attack". "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the most powerful UN body said in a joint statement. Those responsible must be held accountable.

IS despises Shiites

More than a year ago, IS had already claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shiite shrine in the cultural metropolis of Shiraz. Back then, in October 2022, more than a dozen people were killed. The judiciary then publicly executed two men with Afghan citizenship whom Iran had blamed for the attack.

IS considers the Shia majority in Iran to be apostates of Islam and despises them. The Shia, the smaller of the two major branches of Islam, is the state religion of the Islamic Republic. A regional branch of IS is active in neighboring Afghanistan, where the group wants to establish a "province" called IS-Khorasan near Pakistan.

State agency reports suicide attack

Prior to the IS statement, the state agency Irna reported, citing an unnamed source, that one of the two explosions had been caused by a suicide bomber. Among other things, the analysis of video surveillance had revealed this.

Today, the country with a population of almost 90 million is in national mourning. Iran's diplomatic missions abroad flew their flags at half-mast, including the embassy in Berlin.

The burial of the victims is to take place tomorrow at a martyrs' cemetery. Around two thirds of the victims have now been identified, said the governor of the province, according to the state news agency Irna.

Iran's leadership condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms, but initially avoided apportioning blame. Religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi announced a decisive response. Interior Minister Ahmad Wahidi published findings from the initial investigations after visiting the sites of the attacks. Among other things, the remains of the two explosive devices, which were detonated 20 minutes apart, were examined.

Kerman is the home of Soleimani, the former commander of the foreign units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The USA killed him in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3, 2020. He is revered as a martyr by government supporters loyal to the system. The explosions occurred as crowds of people made a pilgrimage through the streets of the provincial capital to Soleimani's grave.

The attack took place amid dangerous tensions in the Middle East: Iran's arch-enemy Israel is at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and is confronted by Iran-backed militias such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. Influential hardliners yesterday blamed Israel for the explosions.

