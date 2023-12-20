Test vehicle - Russian university presents what is probably the ugliest car in the world - but it won't be sold

It should have been clear to everyone involved: as soon as this car is published on the internet, it goes viral. Because anyone who thought that the first Fiat Multipla was the ugliest car in the world will be proven wrong by this red monster. International media, including "Yahoo News", report that Moscow Polytechnic University has presented this prototype and wants to build it together with the car manufacturer Avtotor in Kaliningrad.

It says: "The development was reportedly commissioned by the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad, which was known for producing BMW, Ford, KIA and Hyundai vehicles until Western sanctions forced a switch to this new company. The factory will now have to make do with this 'monster'."

Electric car is just a test platform

However, even if it is quite a funny idea that this red thing will be driving past the Kremlin en masse at some point, it is unlikely to happen. Although the car exists, it is by no means intended for series production.

The speedster is merely a test platform for new technologies that are to be used in a real Russian electric car that Avtotor is working on. This car, which will probably be called Amber, will use parts such as the motor, inverter, control boards and batteries from the company's own production in order to be less dependent on international trading partners.

The purpose of the viral car is to be able to test new developments quickly and easily. To this end, the design is obviously rather functional and takes little account of the retinas of its viewers. The license plate also gives an indication of its intended use. It simply says "Tests".

Nevertheless, the university apparently felt compelled to publish a clarification regarding the purpose of its red car - because quite a few people had understood the vehicle as a finished product with which Russia intends to compete with manufacturers such as Tesla, Kia, VW and Co.

University publishes statement

The researchers published a statement on Telegram. It reads: "The red vehicle has nothing to do with the external appearance of Avtotor's own electric car, which is currently being worked on. The photos circulated show a universal power unit carrier developed by specialists at Moscow Polytechnic, which can be used to test the functioning of all systems of the future vehicle. It makes it possible to install any power unit and test the system assembled into a single unit in motion. With this carrier, the systems of future wheeled vehicles can be tested under realistic operating conditions."

