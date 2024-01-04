Technology: Chery presents cW record car - Submerged

It is no coincidence that the futuristic concept model looks like a fish, as the Chinese developers used not only the latest artificial intelligence calculations but also nature for their computer calculations. After more than 2,000 optimization rounds on the computer, the electric test vehicle achieved a drag coefficient of 0.168, setting a new record. Never before has a vehicle from an Asian manufacturer had such a good drag coefficient. This means that the Chery prototype is even lower than records such as the Lightyear 0 (0.175) or the Lucid Air series model with 0.197. The shape of the concept vehicle is strongly inspired by the streamlined body shape of the tuna. Based on the folding of its dorsal fin, Chery developers designed air guiding elements, among other things, to reduce the drag coefficient.

"With this concept, we are demonstrating what is currently feasible with regard to our battery-electric model range," says Jochen Tüting, Managing Director of the Chery Development Center in Raunheim, Hesse. Although there are no plans to implement the model in series production, the knowledge gained from the study will be incorporated into future generations of Chery cars - for example with the two new Chery brands Omoda and Jaecoo. "As a traditional car manufacturer, we are a technology-driven company with over 5,500 developers worldwide," explains Jochen Tüting. "By presenting this aerodynamic concept, we are providing an insight into our constant efforts to develop innovative technologies for the benefit of our customers." The Chinese Chey Group has been the most successful passenger car exporter in China for 20 years. In 2022 alone, more than a third of the more than 1.2 million vehicles produced were shipped all over the world.

Aerodynamic drag is one of the most important factors when it comes to a car's performance and energy consumption. Due to the trend towards electric vehicles, aerodynamics, which has been neglected for many years, has regained importance, as lower air resistance ensures an important increase in range kilometers. The Chinese car manufacturer Chery has big plans for the coming years. Almost 40 new vehicles of various brands are planned worldwide in the next two years alone. Pure combustion engines are no longer an issue and 15 pure electric models and 24 hybrid versions are currently in preparation. And one or two electric cars from brands such as Omoda or Jaecoo are likely to benefit from the aerodynamic expertise of the new cW king.

The global production network of 14 locations is to be expanded in the coming years to include new production facilities all over the world. Chery operates the largest safety and crash test center in Asia at its headquarters. In Germany, the focus will be on the Omoda 5, which is already available in regions such as South and Central America and Russia as a 4.64-meter compact sedan. The Omoda C5 SUV / O5 is a compact class crossover on the same basis, which is offered as a purely electric model with 150 kW / 204 hp as well as with a 1.5 / 1.6 liter turbo petrol engine. Here it delivers 108 kW / 147 hp or 145 kW / 197 hp. The 4.40 meter long Omoda 5 is intended to compete in particular against the Chinese import competition as well as against European models from Peugeot, Renault or Cupra, whereby it will only be offered as a petrol all-wheel drive in selected markets; all other variants are front-wheel drive models with an electric motor, CVT automatic or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The base price is expected to be just under 30,000 euros from the second quarter. The Jaecoo 7, an SUV with an angular off-road design, is set to follow in the summer and will also be available with the 1.6-liter petrol engine and a plug-in hybrid variant on the same platform.

Source: www.stern.de