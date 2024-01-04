SUV Wey 03 - an option for price-conscious buyers?

The Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motors is sending the Wey 03 model onto the road. The off-road vehicle focuses on a more traditional shape, has a lavish interior and a distinguished appearance. The Wey 03 is no bargain, but it is an affordable alternative to various premium models.

The car world is becoming a little more colorful again. The next newcomer in Germany comes from China. After Great Wall Motors has already sent the Ora Funky Cat as a vanguard, a second product line is coming after the turn of the year with Wey - and will serve the more conservative clientele. For the time being, Wey only offers comparatively classic SUVs. And: instead of relying exclusively on batteries, the Chinese are also installing a petrol tank and selling the two off-road vehicles as a cautious bridge between the combustion engine and electric worlds.

Prices start in the second half of the 40,000 range with the Wey 03, which at 4.67 meters is in the same league as cars such as the Audi Q3 and Mercedes GLC. If you need more space, the Wey 05, which is around 20 centimeters longer, is available from 59,900 euros and parks alongside models such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5 Mercedes or Mercedes GLE.

Into the middle of the market with the Wey 03

The greatest hopes are pinned on the Wey 03 because it is more affordable and has the more popular format. It is therefore aimed at the middle of the market. This also applies to the shape, which is designed to be as pleasing as possible. While most other newcomers send us into the future with a slick spaceship design, Wey stays in the here and now. And where otherwise more or less spectacular LED installations shine, here the shine still comes from the lavish chrome decoration on the radiator.

The interior of the cars also takes a more classic approach: sure, the instruments are digital, there is an animated head-up display on request and two screens for infotainment and climate control in the center console. But instead of the clean emptiness of many electric cars, Wey has created a classy control landscape - with lots of soft leather and decorative trim and, above all, plenty of conventional switches.

There are also comfortable seats with ventilation and massage function as well as plenty of practical storage and charging options for cell phones etc. And with a wheelbase of 2.75 meters, the rear seats are also reasonably comfortable, with sufficient space for knees and head.

An oddball under the hood

While the Wey 03 looks like one of many in terms of appearance and equipment, its drive system makes it an oddball. Since the subsidies were cut, plug-in hybrids have gone a little out of fashion here. However, Great Wall sees this as the best bridging technology on the way to the electric era and is therefore not spilling the beans, but rather making a big splash.

At 34 kWh, the buffer storage in the Wey 03 is larger than in other part-time electric vehicles and thus enables ranges of up to 139 kilometers - purely electrically. In addition, the Chinese vehicle not only charges at the wallbox, but can also charge with up to 50 kW at the DC charging station. This makes it almost an electric car in everyday use and only needs the petrol engine for exceptional journeys.

The Wey 03 drives long and fast

Even the basic model has impressive key data for the drive. In addition to the 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine with 150 kW/204 hp, there is also an electric motor with 120 kW/163 hp on the front axle. If you order the Wey 03 with all-wheel drive for an estimated 5000 euros more, you will also get a second electric motor with 135 kW/184 hp at the rear, giving you a system output of 325 kW/442 hp. The maximum torque then accumulates at 685 Nm and enables sprint values which, at 5.3 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, are on a par with sports cars.

The top speed of 230 km/h is also definitely competitive and the fuel consumption is - mathematically - of course almost unbeatable: The data sheet states just 0.5 liters and 11.9 g/km CO2 emissions.

Lacking the finishing touches in practice

As impressive as the drive may be in theory and as comfortable as the 9-speed automatic may be, the Wey03 lacks a little fine-tuning in practice. The steering is not precise enough for so much power and the competition with BMW & Co. And a little more composure wouldn't do the chassis any harm at high speeds either. It is a little too nervous, follows ruts in the road and is overly unsettled by bumps.

Worse, however, are the assistance systems: The Wey 03 has many of them and most of them are standard. But out of pride or overzealousness, the Chinese have set their assistants so strictly that they jingle, flash and beep on a tour and the assistants are forced to take a break as quickly as possible. Less would be more.

Data sheet Wey 03

Engine and drive: Plug-in hybrid drive with four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors Displacement: 2000 cc Max. Power output: 150 kW/204 hp E-motor front | E-motor rear Max. Output: 120 kW/163 hp | 135 kW/184 hp System:

Max. Output: 325 kW/442 hp Max. Torque: 685 Nm Drive: All-wheel drive Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Dimensions and weights

Length: 4668 mm Width: 1890 mm Height 1730 mm Wheelbase: 2745 mm Unladen weight: 2220 kg Payload: n/a Trunk capacity: n.a.

Driving data:

Top speed: 230 km/h Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 5,3 s Average fuel consumption: 0.5 liters/100 km Electric range: 130 km CO2 emissions: 12 g/km Fuel consumption: Super Emission class: EU6 Energy efficiency class: n/a

Cost:

Base price of the Wey 03: approx. 46,000 euros Type classes: n.a. Vehicle tax: 40 euros/year

Important standard equipment:

Safety: Six airbags, head-up display, automatic distance control Comfort: Seats with ventilation and massage function, 360-degree camera, electric tailgate

Conclusion: Attractive alternative for price foxes and procrastinators

No, the Wey 03 is of course not a bargain from China. If you're looking for a large SUV at a low price, you'll be better off with other Asian brands.

But in view of its lavish equipment and elegant appearance, the SUV is an inexpensive alternative to premium models from the German south, for example, and with its unrivaled large buffer battery, it is also just the right step into the electric age for procrastinators.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de