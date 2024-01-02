Berlin - Head of government Wegner in favor of gradual citizen benefit sanctions

In the view of Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner (CDU), recipients of citizen's allowance should gradually have more and more of their money cut if they repeatedly refuse reasonable jobs. Those who refuse should be sanctioned, the CDU politician said on RTL/ntv on Tuesday. The first time, 25 percent of the citizen's benefit rate would have to be cut, the second time 50 percent. "I'm telling you, the fourth time he goes to work."

Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) had proposed tightening sanctions for recipients of citizen's allowance who repeatedly refuse reasonable offers of work. The state would be required to cancel the standard rate of citizen's allowance for two months and temporarily only pay the costs of accommodation and heating. However, the proposal has not yet been finalized in the red-green-yellow cabinet.

Wegner said that the traffic light coalition had obviously finally realized that they were setting the wrong incentives. There is an enormous labor shortage in Germany. It must therefore be clear: "Anyone who gets up in the morning, goes to work and performs must have more than those who don't want to work."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de