A lecture about anti-Semitism concludes in a fight.

Following a talk about animosity towards Jews in Hamburg, a disagreement arises among the attendees. The police affirm that a lady in the audience attacked the lecturer's spouse all of a sudden. The victim responded by striking and biting her assailant.

Recently at the University of Hamburg, there was a lecture discussing hatred towards Jews and antisemitism. In this series entitled "Hostility towards Jews, antisemitism, antizionism - modern forms of antijewish violence" on a Wednesday inside the main university building, there were instances of heckling. At the event's end, a conflict occurred between a 26-year-old female audience member and the lecturer's wife.

According to the police, the 26-year-old Somali woman unexpectedly punched the 56-year-old woman in the face. In return, the older lady defended herself by kicking and biting the 26-year-old. Both women sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Court proceedings against both ladies

"The 56-year-old lady had her face wound tended to by paramedics at the scene and received additional medical attention later. The younger woman, on the other hand, opted against receiving treatment for her injuries," reported the police. The police initiated legal action against both women for assault suspicions. The State Security Department at the State Criminal Investigation Office is now handling the case.

The University of Hamburg referred to the event as antisemitic violence. "We are stunned by this occurrence of antisemitic violence. Universität Hamburg strongly condemns this act of violence. Universität Hamburg stands firm against antisemitism and institutes resolute measures against it," stated university president Hauke Heekeren in a public announcement. "The situation is completely unacceptable and despicable. Universities should be sites where Jewish students, faculty, and visitors can be safe without any exceptions."

Source: www.ntv.de