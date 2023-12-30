Storm - Floods: water levels remain critical in many places

The flood situation remains critical in many parts of Lower Saxony. Near Bremen, hundreds of people are still unable to get into their homes. Elsewhere, the situation has eased slightly. DLRG, THW and other emergency services are in constant operation.

However, Lower Saxony considers itself well equipped with rescue workers. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency that it was assumed that the situation could be managed with its own resources over New Year's Eve. Tens of thousands of helpers have been working continuously for days. A federal police helicopter is being used as support. The spokesman said that the state had also asked for help from the German Armed Forces.

Slight relaxation in the Serengeti Park

The critical flood situation in the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Lower Saxony, is easing slightly. Pumps on the grounds had managed to push large amounts of water behind the dyke in the direction of the Meisse, said a spokeswoman for the leisure park north of Hanover. The water in the antelope and giraffe animal house had also sunk noticeably and flowed out of the building again. However, according to the park, large parts of the grounds are still flooded and in some cases inaccessible.

The German Life Saving Association DLRG is working with numerous volunteers - with a focus on the Serengeti Park. Among other things, it was possible to close a culvert there. Elsewhere, too, the emergency services are busy defending dykes.

High water levels on the Weser

The water levels at some gauges on the Weser are still above the highest reporting level, according to a situation report from the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) this morning. There is a warning of major flooding for the Leine, Aller and Upper and Middle Weser, according to the report.

Between Hannoversch Münden (Göttingen district) and Intschede (Verden district), however, the peak water levels have already been reached and the water levels are falling. According to the NLWKN, the water levels in many places are showing a constant trend; in Schladen (Wolfenbüttel district), the water level of the Oker reportedly rose by several centimetres.

In the district of Celle, the situation eased somewhat. However, the highest reporting level at the gauges was still exceeded, meaning that there is still a threat of major flooding, as the administration announced in the morning. Numerous roads in the region are still closed, according to the district. Evacuated residents in Winsen have returned to their homes several times, the district also announced. The fire department had brought the people back. A ban on entering the evacuated areas has therefore been issued.

Evacuations are also continuing near Bremen in the municipality of Lilienthal (Osterholz district), according to a municipal spokeswoman. Around 500 people are registered in the affected areas. They have not been allowed into their homes for several days.

In the town of Meppen, the water levels dropped minimally. However, caution is still advised, especially as rain is expected to return in the coming days, the town said.

No new rain expected

According to the German Weather Service, however, no new rain is expected in the flood areas in Lower Saxony today. During the course of the day, there should only be isolated showers away from the coast in Lower Saxony. Between Sunday and Monday, the state is expected to see widespread precipitation again, mostly between one and five liters of rain per square meter. However, this amount will not lead to a rise in water levels, said the meteorologist. Larger amounts of precipitation are not expected until Tuesday.

Water levels rise in Saxony-Anhalt

Meanwhile, the water levels of some rivers in Saxony-Anhalt are rising again. According to the State Office for Flood Protection (LHW), the showers during the night were heavier than initially forecast. The Dumme in the Altmark, for example, exceeded the alert level 2 guideline value after the situation there had initially eased over the past few days. There is also a slight upward trend in the water levels at Jeetze and Aland.

In the south of Saxony-Anhalt, the situation on the Helme remains tense. The water rose again at the Bennungen gauge after the outflow from the Kelbra reservoir was increased. On Saturday morning, the water was almost half a meter above the guideline value of the highest alert level of two meters.

THW expects to be deployed into the first week of January

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is preparing to work in the flooded areas into the first week of January. "It's quite clear that this will continue over the turn of the year," THW President Sabine Lackner told the German Press Agency on Friday.

Meanwhile, the flood waters of the Elbe continue to recede in Saxony. A water level of 5.30 meters was measured at the Dresden gauge in the morning, according to an overview from the state flood center. A day earlier it had been 5.92 meters. Normal is around 2 meters. In the state capital, as well as in Schöna on the Czech border and downstream in Riesa, the alert level was still 2. Hydrologists expect water levels to continue to fall. There were no more flood warnings for the other river basins in Saxony.

Disaster tourists cause problems

Numerous districts once again appealed not to enter dykes as they were softened and could be damaged. In the city of Oldenburg, there is a ban on entering dykes, which is punishable by a fine of up to 5000 euros. The Verden fire department also reported disturbing disaster tourists. The district of Osterholz fears that there will be many onlookers in the flood area on New Year's Eve.

Further restrictions on the railroads

Due to the weather and the flooding, rail travelers must be prepared for delays and line closures for longer than planned. The connection between Oldenburg and Osnabrück is still restricted due to the flooding, said a spokeswoman for Nordwestbahn on Friday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de