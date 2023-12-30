Storm - Continuous operation in the flood areas

The situation in the flood areas in Germany remains tense. Parts of Lower Saxony, southern Saxony-Anhalt on the border with Thuringia and areas in North Rhine-Westphalia are particularly affected. On Saturday, however, there were signs of a slight easing in some places in Lower Saxony.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is planning a visit to the flood areas to thank helpers and show solidarity, according to a report in Bild. Authorities complained that more and more onlookers were also traveling to the floods.

According to "Bild", Scholz wants to show those affected that the government will not leave them alone in this difficult situation. The exact time and place of the visit are still secret. "At the Chancellery, however, they are preparing a helicopter flight to the flood areas very soon," the article said. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

Most of the missions on Saturday were in Lower Saxony, where flood warnings were in place in large parts of the state. After days of continuous operations, helpers in some places were able to breathe a sigh of relief. The district of Celle and the town of Meppen, for example, spoke of slightly falling water levels. However, the highest reporting level at the water gauges was still exceeded, meaning that there was still a threat of major flooding, according to the district of Celle.

Preparations are being made for a possible evacuation in the city of Oldenburg. The dykes are still under high pressure, the city announced. Water levels would only drop marginally at most. The federal police are supporting the dyke protection there.

In the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Lower Saxony, the critical flood situation has now eased slightly. Pumps on the site had managed to push large amounts of water behind the dyke in the direction of the Meisse, said a spokeswoman for the leisure park north of Hanover. However, according to the park, large parts of the site are still flooded and in some cases inaccessible. The park is home to lions, rhinos, tigers and elephants, among others.

In the municipality of Winsen/Aller, evacuated residents have returned to their homes several times, according to the district of Celle. The fire department had brought the people back. Evacuations are also continuing in the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen. Around 500 people are registered in the affected areas, said a municipal spokeswoman. It is not yet clear when they will be able to return.

Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) told "Der Spiegel" that the police had stepped up their checks in the restricted areas due to the large number of onlookers. "In fact, there are even sightings of kite surfers out and about in high water areas." That is life-threatening. "I can only warn against such life-threatening nonsense."

Numerous water levels are still above the highest reporting level, according to a situation report from the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN). The rain that fell in the Harz Mountains on Friday caused the water levels in the upper reaches of the Leine and Oker rivers and their tributaries to rise again. However, several water levels had already peaked and were falling again.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the water levels in some rivers rose again due to rain. According to the State Office for Flood Protection (LHW), the showery rainfall was heavier than initially forecast. As the ground was already saturated, this led to rising water levels in some areas.

In the south of Saxony-Anhalt, the situation on the Helme remained tense. Rainfall led to a further rise in the Kelbra reservoir on the border with Thuringia, increasing the discharge from it. The water level in the River Helme is rising as a result. The situation is becoming increasingly critical, said the mayor of the municipality of Südharz, Peter Koh.

In a village in the Kyffhäuserkreis district of Thuringia, helpers were horrified to discover on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen 40 meters of sandbags from the protective walls along the Helme. According to the district office, 20 meters of the protective wall near Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth had been completely removed. The district office intends to press charges.

People in the flood regions of North Rhine-Westphalia can breathe a sigh of relief. "Overall, the trend in water levels is declining," said a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Environment. Numerous districts once again appealed not to walk on dykes as they were softened and could be damaged.

