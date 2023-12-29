Movie - Would Sofia Coppola make a movie about Taylor Swift?

In her new film, director Sofia Coppola once again focuses on the feelings of a young, famous woman. Would she also like to make a movie about Taylor Swift's life? "I've never thought about it," said the 52-year-old in response to a question from dpa. At the same time, the US-American emphasized her admiration for the 34-year-old musician. "Well, she's really impressive," she said, "all the things she's achieving at the moment."

Coppola is releasing her new film "Priscilla" in German cinemas on January 4. The drama, which will later be shown on the streaming service Mubi, tells the story of Elvis Presley's relationship with his wife Priscilla. The two were married from 1967 to 1973. Coppola's film is based on the book "Elvis and Me", in which the now 78-year-old talks about her life with the King of Rock'n'Roll. It often deals with moments in which Priscilla felt her needs were ignored.

"The opinion of young women is not always seen as something to pay attention to," said Coppola. "Maybe more so these days." She said it was important to her to focus on this in her films.

In her first feature film "The Virgin Suicides" from 1999, Oscar-winner Coppola already told the story of the thoughts and experiences of a series of young women (based on a novel by Jeffrey Eugenides). In 2006, her film "Marie Antoinette" about the Austrian archduchess and French queen was released.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de