Handball - THC coach Müller no longer Austria's selection coach

Herbert Müller is no longer coach of the Austrian women's national handball team. The Austrian Handball Federation (ÖHB) announced on Wednesday that it was parting ways with Müller, who had coached the team for almost 20 years in 236 international matches. The separation came after the analysis of the World Championships in Sweden, Norway and Denmark in November and December, in which the Austrians celebrated two victories in the group phase but were unsuccessful in the main round. However, the Romanian-born German will remain club coach of the German Bundesliga club Thüringer HC.

"We made this decision together with a heavy heart, but we came to the conclusion with Herbert Müller that a new impetus was needed in the national team. Herbert Müller deserves great thanks for his commitment to Austrian women's handball, which went far beyond his role as team manager," said ÖHB President Markus Plazer. "I support this decision, but at the same time I am proud and grateful for the past two decades and everything we have achieved together," emphasized the 61-year-old Müller.

ÖHB press release

Source: www.stern.de