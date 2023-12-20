According to Iranian state media - Tehran summons German ambassador after verdict

According to state media, Iran has summoned the German ambassador following a ruling by a Düsseldorf court - a harsh form of diplomatic protest. Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned on Wednesday, the state news agency Irna reported. The background to this was a verdict in the trial surrounding an arson attack on a school in Bochum, which was actually intended to target a synagogue. On Tuesday, the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court sentenced a 36-year-old German-Iranian man to two years and nine months in prison.

The man is said to have accepted the order from a former Hells Angels rocker wanted for murder who had fled to Iran. The court was convinced that Iranian authorities were behind this. It also assumed that an arson attack and shots fired at the rabbi's house in Essen were connected and that it was a coordinated action to stir up insecurity in Germany.

According to Irna, the Islamic Republic protested against the accusation that the man had acted on behalf of Iranian state authorities. On Tuesday, the Foreign Office also summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in Berlin.

Report at Irna, Persian

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de