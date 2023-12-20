Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsirandiplomacygermanynorth rhine-westphaliaconflictstehranjusticebochum

Tehran summons German ambassador after verdict

According to state media, Iran has summoned the German ambassador following a ruling by a Düsseldorf court - a harsh form of diplomatic protest. Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned on Wednesday, the state news agency Irna reported. The background to this was a verdict in the trial...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read

According to Iranian state media - Tehran summons German ambassador after verdict

According to state media, Iran has summoned the German ambassador following a ruling by a Düsseldorf court - a harsh form of diplomatic protest. Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned on Wednesday, the state news agency Irna reported. The background to this was a verdict in the trial surrounding an arson attack on a school in Bochum, which was actually intended to target a synagogue. On Tuesday, the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court sentenced a 36-year-old German-Iranian man to two years and nine months in prison.

The man is said to have accepted the order from a former Hells Angels rocker wanted for murder who had fled to Iran. The court was convinced that Iranian authorities were behind this. It also assumed that an arson attack and shots fired at the rabbi's house in Essen were connected and that it was a coordinated action to stir up insecurity in Germany.

According to Irna, the Islamic Republic protested against the accusation that the man had acted on behalf of Iranian state authorities. On Tuesday, the Foreign Office also summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in Berlin.

Report at Irna, Persian

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public